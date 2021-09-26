So the Las Vegas Raiders required a COVID vaccine to enter their first game. Not only that, over 6,000 vaccines were administered for those without them. There were no protests. Mesa County can’t even get health care workers vaccinated. Wonder where our priorities are?
Half a million to convince Tina Peters and her supporters the elections are honest. Shouldn’t the commissioners pay that half-million rather than the taxpayers? Will the county sue Peters to cover the costs associated with her actions? When will the DA charge her with crimes?
It’s sad when the local farmers markets progress to nothing more than flea markets. I attended the Sunday market at Palisade and noticed the brightly colored baskets for sale that I see at other flea markets and street fairs. When the baskets appear, the market has run its course.
Who are these people who constantly text me or send me letters wanting to buy my properties? Do they really think I don’t know the current market value of real estate in Grand Junction? It’s funny when I tell them the price; I never hear from them again.
To the anti-vaxers on Patterson at Seventh and 12th. You have the right to quit jobs requiring vaccines or masks. You have the right not to patronize businesses that require masks or vaccines. Shop or eat somewhere else. You have the right to keep your kids out of public schools. Asking others to join in a movement to walk out of a job or a business or a school is socialism. Colorado is a right to work state. Trying to get others involved in a movement believed to be best for a group of people is called Unionism.
In response to an item in last week’s “You Said It” that asked vaccinated people, “why do you care whether your neighbor or health care worker is?” I offer this from a dear friend: “Looks like the bone around my new hip shattered. I will stay in the ER for now because there are no beds because of COVID … they don’t know when they can do surgery because there’s not enough staff because of COVID. With my osteoporosis, this is going to be hard to fix. The pain is excruciating ... any movement is off the charts ... please pray.”
Tina Peters’ argument that she was preserving evidence of vote tampering when she violated a secure area to raid our voting machines is nonsense. Any information she obtained would be worthless in any legal proceeding unless it was secured in a transparent way and via a documented chain of custody. As it is, how can she prove that she didn’t tamper with the data, or that it was obtained from our machines? The fact that she acted in secret disproves her claim that she was fulfilling her duties. If there was any fraud, she made it impossible to prove.
By her absence, Tina Peters has demonstrated that Mesa County does not need a county clerk. The commissioners would do well to eliminate her position and use the savings to fill potholes.
I am vaccinated and I am protected. Want to know why I care that you are not? Because it is the unvaccinated who are filling up our hospitals and keeping non-COVID patients out. Because it is the unvaccinated who are the petri dishes for new strains of COVID. Because it is the unvaccinated who our holding our economy back. That’s why.
The Mesa County taxpayers will have to pay exorbitant sums for multiple counting of ballots because of Tina Peters’ lies. Since she continued to accept her paycheck while she was on the lam, she should have to reimburse the county for the extra cost of counting the ballots. Words have consequences, and she should pay the consequences for her lies.
Note to the town’s bakeries and bagel shops: If you consistently run out of say glazed donuts or cinnamon sugar bagels, you should make more of these and less of the products that aren’t selling. Supply and demand 101.