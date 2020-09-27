READER SPOTLIGHT
Maxine Warren is turning 100 years young! She is an inspiration to everyone who meets her. She celebrated her 76th wedding anniversary with her true love, Harry Warren, last month. She is a proud mother of two sons. Her one wish before she passes on is to have her “Blessing the Child” photo recognized by as many people as possible. She lives in the Redlands and can see this wonderful view from her back porch. She is beautiful on the inside and out ... maybe that’s the key to longevity! Happy birthday, Maxine.
Our city is very blessed to have so many wonderful, giving citizens. From the Veterans Affairs suicide training, the Court-Appointed Special Advocate volunteers, our clergy, brave firefighters and police officers. It is so disheartening to see what is happening in parts of our country. I am so grateful to live here.
Attendance is limited or nonexistent at churches, restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting events in the name of social distancing. But for some reason it’s OK to pack a commercial airliner shoulder to shoulder with 150 plus people, breathe recycled air, and fly across the country. How do the “wear a mask” social-distancing fearmongers justify that?
Can the city of Grand Junction Fire Department please explain how the new schedule working 48 hours in a row is making the community safer? Just a few years back, I had firefighters begging me to help them for a tax increase because they were so busy. What’s the deal?
As we stay at home, we should not forget the overwhelming support expressed by the community for a modified improvement to the Interstate 70 Business Loop through the downtown area. The New Mobility West study did an excellent job of proposing an alternative to the six-lane Colorado Department of Transportation highway plan! The citizens of Grand Junction funded the Riverside Parkway as an alternative to widening I-70B. Hopefully when this pandemic breaks, CDOT will see the light and fund the New Mobility Plan!
Well well well, with everything that is going on in the world today, we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. The end days are near and I hope you are all ready!
I just came from the ICU at St. Mary’s Hospital after visiting a friend who is fighting for his life after a tragic motorcycle accident. He would (only) have broken ribs and road rash on his body to recover after a car cut in his lane and caused the accident. But because he was not wearing a helmet, you can add head trauma to his injuries. It is sad for his family and all of his friends that he chose not to wear a helmet. So, if you want to be macho and not wear a helmet or you don’t like being told what to do, place yourself in my friend’s body and suffer a horrible chapter of your life.
I live near Hospice on 12th Street. I walk there a lot and enjoy the flowers, benches and fish pond. However, the pond is not cared for and looks muddy. The wooden benches are getting weathered. The aerator has been off most of last year and this year. The grounds are designed to evoke a feeling of inner peace and calm. The pond area does anything but that. It needs loving attention.
For several years, every autumn there were articles about chronic wasting disease in deer and elk, and how so many herds are affected and therefore, hunters should not eat that meat. I understand that wolves normally prey on the sick members of the herd as being an easier kill. So it would seem that introducing wolves into areas with this disease would be a good thing, as they would cull the herd, which would help prevent the spread of the disease.
This is a grateful shout-out to Jake. Thank you so much for being the person who found my sister’s wallet in Clifton. You are a person of integrity. It is people like you that keep us believing in mankind.
I’m wondering when the new speed limit was raised to 50-60 mph when you exit the roundabout on 12th and Horizon heading North on 12th. Grand Junction police sure could catch a lot of speeders on that street.
What happened to the landscaping where U.S. Highway 50 meets the Riverside Parkway? It looks like there has been a severe lack of attention to the watering system for that landscape. What used to be an attractive and welcoming gateway into the city from the south now looks more like an eyesore you would find surrounding an industrial area. It’s a shame to squander all the time, effort and money that must have gone into that project.