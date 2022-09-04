I just want to thank all the thoughtful, helpful and friendly people at Mesa County Landfill. Recently, my rented trailer’s axle broke just past the scale house. The kind workers helped to unload the trailer and then used their equipment to move the trailer out of the way in less than 30 minutes. Then after I had been waiting for more than two hours for a wrecker service, the kind young woman from the scale house brought me cold water and iced tea. It may not be a glamorous job, but the people that work there are professionals. Keep up the good work!
I drove past Central High just before 5 o’clock, and my dashboard reading was 98 degrees. The football team was hard at work and suited up in the heat. I can’t imagine how they stand it, besides having an effective workout. Nearby was the band, out standing on asphalt. At least the football team was on watered turf. Is 98 degrees safe for the kids?
Now that many real estate developments have been approved, when will the community be asked to fund more police, fire and ambulance personnel, equipment and buildings, more schools, teachers and administrators and improved roads to handle all the additional people and traffic?
Why is gas cheaper in Delta and Montrose? Does it not come through Grand Junction before going to Delta and Montrose?
Heads up to the “Tour de France” wannabees, riding your bikes 25-30 mph on the Riverfront Trail near Fruita. Every law enforcement agency in the valley has agreed that the residents coming out of their driveway have the right away. If you run into the side of their car, that is on you! Slow down and look as you approach the driveways. That is what the signs are put up for, to alert you that you are approaching the driveway. Don’t cuss out or flip off the resident because they are on the trail!
When I start developing my two adjacent lots to construct two non-affordable houses, I will need to install utilities, sewer line and drainage and street improvements plus pay multiple fees. Will the city subsidize the required improvements and waive the fees?
I have to laugh out loud every time I read an article about pot prices falling! And to think the pot shops were considered “essential businesses” and were allowed to remain open during the COVID pandemic. Pot was essential, but essential for who? It’s not in any food group, nor is it water, which is essential for life. And Grand Junction is just now allowing pot to be sold here. It might not be the money maker they hoped for. It might just be blowing smoke! Sorry buds!
Stay vigilant and patient, Mesa County. Clearly some people are not letting up with the election lies. They know they can’t win and will seek to prolong this as long as possible. Thank you to all who have to deal with their craziness on a regular basis. It will come to an end at some point.
We are a local and national laughing stock by allowing frivolous lawsuits to be heard or in court and wasting $1.5 million in taxpayer dollars to defend. Can judges stop this? The county should counter sue for all defending dollars spent and they are not protecting our tax money if they don’t. A precedent is set here for inappropriate attention-seeking people’s taxpayer dollars.
Representative Boebert might want to start focusing on GM, Ford, Dodge, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru and other car companies that are switching to electric vehicles. In 20-30 years, there won’t be any gas stations, only electric charging stations.
It takes 12 to 14 hours to drive from Grand Junction to Los Angeles. But you can’t do that in an “EV.” It’s not that the “EV” won’t go as fast as my gas-guzzler, it’s that your recharge takes a lot more time than my “fill-up.” EVs may be really great for driving in the metro area back and forth to work, etc. But they trap you in that urban area. Maybe that’s the plan?
We each should get a picture of the kid whose college loan we are paying.
After all of the mass shootings our country has experienced, two out of three parents have expressed concern about the safety of sending their kids to school. While many tend to blame mental health issues for these shootings, study after study has indicated easy access to guns is the critical factor in these shootings. We must choose candidates who support gun control if we sincerely want to keep our kids safer.
Remember when we were taught that this country was the land of opportunity, that is, it meant a good attribute? Talk about a reversal. Now we hear from all media sources that there is an opportunity for flooding, an opportunity for increase in monkeypox and an opportunity to pay more everywhere. Talk about doublespeak.