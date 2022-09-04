I just want to thank all the thoughtful, helpful and friendly people at Mesa County Landfill. Recently, my rented trailer’s axle broke just past the scale house. The kind workers helped to unload the trailer and then used their equipment to move the trailer out of the way in less than 30 minutes. Then after I had been waiting for more than two hours for a wrecker service, the kind young woman from the scale house brought me cold water and iced tea. It may not be a glamorous job, but the people that work there are professionals. Keep up the good work!

I drove past Central High just before 5 o’clock, and my dashboard reading was 98 degrees. The football team was hard at work and suited up in the heat. I can’t imagine how they stand it, besides having an effective workout. Nearby was the band, out standing on asphalt. At least the football team was on watered turf. Is 98 degrees safe for the kids?