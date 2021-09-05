To everyone judging those choosing not to be vaccinated as uncaring and selfish, remember that your viewpoint isn’t the only one, nor is it the ultimate correct view. There may be reasons that don’t apply to you. Choose to get the vaccine and go in peace. Choose not to and take precautions. Go in peace as well. People have as much control over an illness as they do over the weather.
I get tired of people turning in front of me when I have the right of way while I’m going straight and these drivers don’t have second thoughts of waiting nor slowing down to get to their destination.
CMU students, didn’t your parents teach you to look both ways before crossing the street, and to pay attention to what’s going on around while crossing the street? You are responsible for your actions.
If Tina Peters is still on the payroll everyone in this district should stop paying taxes!
Are the hospitals requiring regular COVID testing for those employees that opt out of vaccination claiming religious exemption? I happen to know hospital employees that are already planning to opt out, falsely, under the religious exemption option.
Hang in there school board members, especially dealing with hostile parents. You are truly appreciated for your service and we know you care about the safe education of all our children.
Unbelievable — not showing up for work one day is no call/ no show. But three weeks is job abandonment! Unbelievable!
Looks like Tina Peters is not interested in continuing in her elected role, as she continues to hide. Hopefully her wages have stopped as well.
Thank You! You paid for our breakfast at Sunrise this morning. This kind gesture will be paid forward.
When will we be freed from Joe Namath and all the Medicare commercials? They are on way too much. Why?
Wouldn’t it be a game changer if the U.S. would or could mandate the under 18 years olds to only a few hours of gaming on their cells per day as China has just done? No wonder they keep beating us in almost every field of technology!
The height of absurdity to this charade of voting conspiracies is that our commissioners went out of their way to not just entertain this with our taxpayer time and dollars, but their lead guru was from Garfield County. We have 63 more counties to hear from based on their pretzel logic.
The hospital nurses in your recent column need to remember their oath to protect the public health, welfare and safety of their patients and get vaccinated; otherwise choose another profession. We want to feel safe in our hospitals!
Brenda Knisley makes $90,000 a year and Tina Peters makes $93,000? Maybe crime does pay.
My mother caught COVID from an unvaccinated assisted living staff member in June. Those protesting their freedom outside St Mary’s, what about patient safety and patient rights? I am paying for patient safety in medical facilities, what’s my guarantee that you won’t pass along COVID to my mother. And why are you not wearing masks while you protest? I do question why you want to take care of sick people.
I’m ecstatic that our hospitals are requiring employees to be vaccinated. I had surgery in July for a condition that could no longer be put off. I was on a floor with Covid-19 patients and even though I was vaccinated was terrified that I’d contact a break through infection via unvaccinated employees who were being exposed.
I would like to thank the Mesa County Health Department for finally posting reinfections on the COVID dashboard. Since the beginning of the pandemic there are 99 reinfections. That equates to .005% of all infections. This proves that natural immunity works and is just as good or better than the vaccine. It’s time the health department and government stop discounting the natural immunity people have after recovering from COVID.