I would like the thieves who stole my utility trailer around Eighth and Belford to have a snapshot of their impact on me. I’m a 58-year-old woman with a small groundskeeping service. My trailer was essential to my livelihood. It was not insured, so now I miss work while scrambling to find another trailer, and I am out thousands of dollars. Thanks for making a bad year even worse.
I want to give a big shout out and hugs to our wonderful volunteers at Meals on Wheels in these uncertain and trying times. These volunteers are ready to help, not only with meals but other help we may need. The meals are nutritious and great-tasting, and their delivery is timely. Please acknowledge their service. I am one pleased customer.
Nothing says “peaceful protests” like the sight of businesses going up in flames.
Since the media is not condemning the rioting, looting and violence, I have to believe they condone it. Silence is acceptance.
I’m sorry, but I am laughing to myself regarding the NBA and other professional sports players protesting by not working. Perhaps if everyone would get and keep an actual job, there would be much less energy available to devote to protesting. Just saying. Life is not fair, no one ever promised that it would be. Get a job. Keep a job, contribute to society by not looting every chance you get, and there would be an immediate change in everyone’s attitude in many regards.
Dennis is a newspaper carrier with The Daily Sentinel, and he is my hero! He unknowingly saved the day and assisted me with a potentially terrifying situation the other morning. He then went out of his way to check on me and make sure I was safe and was OK. Thank you for your kindness, Dennis! I can’t thank you enough!
While some businesses in Montrose adhere to the governor’s mask order, others totally ignore it, saying nothing to customers without a mask. Some businesses even blatantly ignore the order by telling customers that masks are optional. It is not surprising with behaviors such as this that our country leads the world in the number of people infected with the virus.
Wow another downtown parking lot. Man, the city is great at building parking lots. No doubt this one will have city-watered landscaping in the middle of a drought. Do the council members get to bury a time capsule and get a memorial plaque with their names forever in bronze? Need to build business up, not flatten it and pave over it.
There are a number of subjects that get my attention. Climate change, protesting, and politics to name a few. Greg Walcher and his Friday column in The Daily Sentinel is one that is interesting, researched, and articulate. Keep up the good work, Mr. Walcher.
Many thanks to the anonymous woman who paid for our dinner at Junction Square on Aug. 29. It’s a rarity to be on the receiving end of such thoughtfulness and generosity: You touched our hearts with this kind gesture.
I received the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation survey. I’m not saying it’s long and ponderous, but both my wrist and pen froze up. When I got to the last question on my age bracket, I realized I started this survey in one bracket and moved upward to another.
Thank you so very much to the wonderful person who turned in my cellphone at the City Market on 12th and Patterson on Tuesday morning. I am forever grateful. You are a gem.
Excellent article by Patti Arnold about Colorado Mesa University athletes Aaron Howard, Damar’ren Mitchell and Dani Turner. I am curious, however. Why is the word Black capitalized, but the word white is not? Shouldn’t both words be capitalized, or both words not capitalized? Just wondering.
Thank you, Sgt. Derek for your help in Lincoln Park last Wednesday. First of all ,I want to apologize again for interrupting your lunch. Also, as I told you at that time, we have been and will continue to pray for our police and all the first responders everywhere. Your assistance and concern made us feel important to you. Thank you