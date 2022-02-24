By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelOne of my favorite cuisines is from the country of India. There are so many different options and flavors!
We are lucky to have three Indian or Nepalese restaurants in the Grand Valley: Namaste Nepal on Orchard Mesa, Guru’s Kitchen in downtown Grand Junction and Karma Kitchen in Fruita.
They feature large menus and culinary delights for both carnivores and vegetarians.
If you ever want to try the more tropical and spicy southern Indian cuisine, I recommend the restaurant Paper Dosa in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It even has an Olathe sweet corn soup that is utterly fantastic!
I recently visited Namaste Nepal restaurant on Orchard Mesa. My family has been eating there for years. The menu is massive and one could spend a month trying new foods each day. It features Tibetan foods in addition to Indian and Nepalese. (That is the subject of a future column.)
Some of our favorites are the tandoori chicken, lamb vindaloo, veggie korma and appetizer samosas with a side of mango chutney. I also highly recommend all of Namaste Nepal’s homemade breads and, frankly, everything we’ve ever eaten there.
I’ve always ordered an assortment of naans (a delicious flat bread) and just tried the Kashmiri naan for the first time. Wow! It is stuffed with a finely chopped mixture of cherries, raisins, and cashews and was utterly scrumptious.
My husband and I were still talking about it days later. I can’t wait to order it again or to try learning how to make it.
A few weekends ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Indian chef Maneet Chauhan at the Aspen Food and Wine Classic.
Chauhan is a judge on “Chopped” on the Food Network and won that network’s won Tournament of Champions. She is an acclaimed chef and restauranteur of four Nashville, Tennessee, restaurants.
During my recent epic 2,100-mile road trip to take my son to college, I made sure we stopped to eat at her restaurant Chauhan Ale & Masala House. It was terrific!
So when I saw her at the food event, I reached out to her and her delightful chef husband, Vivek Deora.
I was impressed with their positivity, enthusiasm and kindness. Her newest book is “Chaat,” which means “to lick” in Hindi.
She explained that it is an expression used when you love the food so much you just want to lick the bowl clean.
I am hopeful you try some of our local Indian restaurants and love this cuisine as much as I do. Chaat!
Christine Gallagher’s All About Food column appears the first Friday of each month in the pages of Out & About. Email her at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.