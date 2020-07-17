When the sun goes down, the stars come out. But on some nights, big name musicians are stealing the screen from film celebrities.
A pre-recorded cinematic concert with country legend Garth Brooks was shown June 27 at more than 300 drive-in theaters across the country, including the Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta and the Star Drive-In in Montrose.
It’s success resulted in the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series exclusively produced for drive-in theaters by Encore Live, and the first concert in the series is coming up Saturday, July 25, with country star Blake Shelton as the headliner and guests pop artist Gwen Stefani and country singer Trace Adkins.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday, July 14, at ticketmaster.com.
When Encore Live approached Star Drive-In owner Pamela Friend about the Brooks concert, she wasn’t so sure about the idea. Then her booking agent recommended Friend give it a try for “the good for the community.” Friend still waited until the last minute to sign on, she said.
“I was really floored when they told me the Friday before that we sold out,” Friend said.
The Tru-Vu Drive-In also filled 122 of its 150 parking spots for the concert and while some people were upset it was prerecorded instead of live, most were just fine with it because “it was totally different than another movie at the drive-in,” said Margaret Stalcup, one of the owners of the Delta drive-in.
There is only so much you can take of repeated screenings of “E.T.” and “The Goonies,” Friend said.
“There’s nothing out there to play,” Friend said. “The film companies have pushed everything so far into the future. … we’re all hanging on by a thread playing the classics.”
With the Brooks concert, “it was a first time experience. No one had seen anything like it,” Friend said.
Each drive-in received a small percentage from the ticket sales and was in charge of concessions while Encore handled nearly everything else. Stalcup called it a “win-win” for the Tru-Vu.
And from what Friend saw of the show as she oversaw concessions at the Star, “a lot of expense went into putting on that concert,” she said.
The video would flash from Brooks playing with his band to a stadium concert from the past to a drive-in theater location with horns honking and headlights flashing as fans waved their cell phones, then back to the band again. “It was really awesome to me,” she said.
“A lot of people liked the concert and some said it wasn’t worth the money,” Friend said. “Where in the world do you go to a Garth Brooks or Blake Shelton concert for $20? I want to go!”
Tickets to the Brooks concert cost $100 per vehicle, and tickets for the Shelton concert cost $114.99 per vehicle. Each vehicle can have up to six occupants, each with a seat belt.
Complaints about the ticket price were usually left as comments on the Star’s Facebook page along with statements about how viewing the concert at home would be better.
“I’ve got an 80 by 90 foot screen,” Friend said. There are two speakers that can be placed inside each vehicle and an FM radio signal to pull in on a stereo. “It’s a little bit different … you’re going out for an experience.”
The Brooks concert “was really very awesome to me and I was so glad I did play it,” said Friend, who is a Shelton fan from watching NBC’s “The Voice.”
Shelton isn’t only a musician, he’s a performer, “so we are in for a surprise,” Friend said.