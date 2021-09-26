Trails are getting upgrades in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests and campgrounds and other forest infrastructure likewise will be seeing investments thanks to Great American Outdoors Act funding.
The U.S. Forest Service has been working with partners including the National Forest Foundation, Southwest Conservation Corps, Western Colorado Conservation Corps, Gunnison Trails Group and Crested Butte Mountain Bike on projects funded by the legislation. Locally, this includes the 9.5-mile Coal Creek Trail on Grand Mesa, which has developed heavy trenching over the years.
The National Forest Foundation and Western Colorado Conservation Corps have begun work to improve the first three to four miles of trail starting at the Wild Rose trail head. The work is being done partly in anticipation of the possibility of future trail connections tying the Coal Creek trail to the recently built Palisade Plunge Trail that is nearby.
The Grand Mesa, Gunnison and Uncompahgre forests received $7 million in Great American Outdoors Act funding for the 2021 fiscal year, for a variety of projects.
The legislation was passed last year and was signed by then-President Trump after being introduced by then-U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. and by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. It permanently, fully funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund at its congressionally authorized amount of $900 million a year, and helped address an estimated $20 billion maintenance backlog in national parks and on other federal lands through spending of up to $1.9 billion in energy revenues per year for five years.
GMUG has 17 trail and other projects funded by the measure scheduled for this year, with nonmotorized trail reconstruction projects the first to be implemented.
“I am very pleased to see this trail work getting accomplished thanks to Great American Outdoors Act funding. Without this funding, these projects would not be possible,” GMUG Supervisor Chad Stewart said in a recent news release.
GMUG anticipates more money in the 2022 federal fiscal year to complete numerous additional projects. Among other things it is working on, it received funding this year for planning and design for reconstruction of Little Bear Campground on Grand Mesa and Lake Irwin Campground near Crested Butte, and plans to do the construction work next year.
Other projects include fence replacement around 11 campgrounds and toilet replacements across the GMUG forests.
GMUG also has received funding from the legislation that it plans to use to rebuild multiple segments of the popular Crag Crest National Recreation Trail, which traverses the crest of Grand Mesa.
The work will address numerous safety hazards and erosion problems. The Forest Service plans to offer that project as a contract during the next fiscal year.
It also has received money to go toward reconstructing the dam at Kendall (Kenney Creek) Reservoir on
Grand Mesa. The Forest Service is part owner of the reservoir, and the dam needs rebuilding to address safety concerns.
Land and Water Conservation Fund money was instrumental in the White River National Forest recently acquiring the 488-acre Sweetwater Lake property in far-western Eagle County, protecting it in perpetuity.