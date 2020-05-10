With virus and attendant travel restrictions, people might not be out and about right now.
But I also know that with proper precautions, fishing is a great way to social distance. Mother Nature has not canceled the stream flows.
Longing to fish every river we encounter is a common emotion of every angler. With so many rivers in western Colorado alone, angst to stop and fish every water we see is a natural but sometimes fleeting affair. Some places we return to often. Others are visited only occasionally, maybe just once.
How can the Eagle River not grab you? For a multitude of reasons, it is common for western Colorado residents to travel to the Front Range. Travel by car along Interstate 70 carries us along the Eagle River for a significant distance.
Maybe a lengthy hike would be involved to get to other rivers we never see as we hurry along the many highways. Not so with the Eagle.
Within reach of a day trip from Grand Junction, an early start gets you on the river mid-morning. Although there is access from I-70, because of long stretches between on/off ramps, significant stretches of the river would be difficult to get to if it were not for Colorado Highway 6, which parallels I-70 and is immediately along the river for much of its distance.
With miles of access, my experience is the river is good just about anywhere. Certainly there are private water portions to be avoided, but sometimes overlooked are the public access points immediately within the several towns along the way.
Avon is one such example.
There are several public access points, one of them the bridge that leads from Avon up to the Beaver Creek ski area. Near this bridge is a public park, with a bike trail. When it comes to public water, I’m a strong advocate of going where it is harder to get to in order to discover the best fishing, no matter if is along a highway or in the backcountry. Yet I have had several successful fishing days here at this easy access point.
Pre-runoff, meaning now, is a great time to be on Colorado freestone streams. Until the dirty snowmelt comes, the fish are active, some hatches are waking up, the fishing pressure from summer tourist season hasn’t ramped up and the fish are hungry.
Nymphing will be the primary tactic of choice, especially when the fish are still congregated in only the deeper runs and pools. But don’t overlook the top — dry flies can also work with the warmer days. Almost certainly there will be some small mayfly hatches, and as the days wear on, caddis will show up. Midges are a constant presence. Consider the entire water column a grocery store, just think small with weighted flies for nymphing or emergers for dry-dropper.
If you can’t get there before runoff, mark your calendar for summer and especially fall.
High early summer flows will push the trout to the edges. Wading is safest and only necessary along the bank. Using a Stimulator dry fly and casting into the pockets near the edges, the brown trout are abundant. Summer brings hatches of golden stoneflies and caddis, some of the biggest insects of the year and throwing large flies on top. Lower and clear fall water means more stealth and careful presentations, but the biggest fish are more likely to give you a look.
It is easy for me to understand why I feel this urge for the Eagle.
The Eagle is very similar to my first love, the Roaring Fork near Aspen. The Fork was my kindergarten schoolroom more than 50 years ago, and I return often. I favor fast water, with pockets, runs and riffles. Water that is difficult to get a good drift in, yet every little cubbyhole in the river holds a fish. The Eagle and the Fork are alike in these ways.
The Eagle and Gore Creek come together near Avon, continuing until joining the Colorado River west of the town of Eagle. Next time you plan that Denver trip, take some time on this river.
Better yet, plan a day just to soar with the Eagle.