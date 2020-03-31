A warm, slightly overcast day was made for fishing, judging from the nearly full parking areas recently at Corn Lake.
It’s an activity that easily fits into the social distancing recommendations since side-by-side fishing only leads to tangled lines.
Dozens of people, from solo anglers to couples and groups of friends and families found spots along the banks or on the docks around the lake, setting up lawn chairs and casting their lines.
Mike Jay and his family were driving back to Denver from California, where he was on business, and needed a break.
“We were driving by and heard it was a fun place to fish, so we decided to stop by,” he said. “It’s a nice break.”
As his wife sat at a picnic table and worked on her laptop, Jay and their two daughters grabbed their fishing gear. He travels quite a bit from work, and with daycare and babysitters hard to secure, they made his trip a family affair. Knowing when they got back to Denver they’d be cooped up in the house, spending the afternoon at the lake was a nice distraction.
Several people were pedaling their bikes around the lake at James Robb State Park, making it feel like just a normal day during spring break.
Last Wednesday evening, the entire state of Colorado was placed on stay-at-home status, although taking walks and activities such as fishing and biking are still allowed as long as people practice social distancing. State parks are open, but shelters and campgrounds are closed.
Not far down the bank, Diedra Wilson and her fiance, Shannon Williams, were perched along the rail of a dock, and the fish were biting. Wilson took a week of vacation, but Williams has been furloughed from his job. They were taking advantage of the nice afternoon, although they knew their children wouldn’t be happy when they found out they missed a fishing trip.
“We like to go fishing,” Wilson said. “He’s furloughed right now and I took some time off from work, so we just decided to come out and do some fishing and get some fresh air.”
She started working from home this week, which will also include both of them supervising their children attending classes online.
“I’ve got an office set up, so we’ll all be home,” she said.
Even though fishing is a popular activity in Grand Junction and is something the entire family can do while still maintaining a safe distance from others, business at Western Anglers on Main Street isn’t booming.
“Sales have totally collapsed,” owner Ned Mayers said last week. “People are buying flies and tying materials and people are fishing more because they have time off, but they aren’t buying high-end gear because they don’t want to spend money.”
With days warming up and people tired of being stuck indoors, fishing should remain a popular getaway. Wilson said she and Williams are trying to keep their daily routine as normal as possible for their kids, and that might include another trip to the lake.
“We’re trying to make the best of what we’re dealing with,” Williams said.