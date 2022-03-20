Skiers from Grand Mesa raced to the top of the international podium at the World Masters Nordic Championships recently in Canmore, Alberta, Canada.
“The weather was actually pretty close to perfect for us in Canada. The snow was pretty fast. And there was always a lot of humidity, which is good for waxing,” said Tim Carter, who raced distances from five kilometers to 15 kilometers and won three gold medals in his age group (85-90) in the week-long competition.
“There was a pretty international field,” the longtime Grand Mesa skier said. “It’s kind of like the Olympics for people age 30 to death.”
The cross-country skiers from Grand Junction and Fruita competed in a variety of age-group races, including classic and skate-ski events, at the Nordic venue originally built for the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.
Some 700 athletes from 10 different countries participated, including six skiers from the Grand Valley.
Carter, 86, said that in his age group there were only a handful of competitors. But he said that during the events, his group also skied with the age 80-85 skiers.
“That really motivated me,” he said of the chance to race with the younger octogenarians.
He said the course layout at Canmore, located 65 miles west of Calgary, offered a challenging climbs up to a high point. A long, rapid descent followed.
Carter won gold in the short 5K race, using the skate-ski technique.
He went to the classic technique to win gold in the 10K and 15K races.
“The course was a lot more up and down than the skiing on the Mesa,” Carter said. “The hills were way longer … long, sustained climbs.”
Tina Wilson, Carter’s wife and another longtime Grand Mesa skier, finished in the top 10 in her international races in Canada, competing in the 65-70 division.
“The venue was stellar, and the scenery was spectacular,” Wilson said of the race locale in the Canadian Rockies not far from Banff National Park.
She added that the Grand Mesa skiers enjoyed the opportunity to compete against athletes from around the winter world.
Penny Jansen of Fruita raced a heavy schedule in Canada, competing in the 15-kilometer skate, the 15K classic and the 10K classic on three consecutive days.
Eric Jansen of Fruita was slowed at the World Nordic Championships when he took a fall on the ice early in the week. He managed to return for the final 10K skate race at the end of the competition.
Marilyn Kastens of Grand Junction, in the 65-70 division, placed in the top 10 in three races at her first World Masters event.
She was sixth in the 15K classic, 10th in the 10K classic race and sixth in the long 30K classic.
Grand Junction’s Ken Pill, competing in the skating races, was entered in the 15K, 10K and 30K. He finished in the middle of his field in all three races in his age bracket.
“Conditions were icy when we (first) arrived,” Wilson said. “New snow added a layer, making conditions softer and waxing challenging.”
Temperatures continued to increase throughout the week, she said.
“The elevation at 4,860 feet made breathing so much easier than on the Grand Mesa trails (10,500 feet),” Wilson said.
She and her husband, Carter, both teach cross-country skiing for the Grand Mesa Nordic Council.
Carter said his training for the World Masters event consisted of long-distance skiing on the trails of the Nordic Council.
“Slow and easy,” Carter said. “And I worked on a lot of double-poling.”
He explained the recent evolution of classic technique that incorporates more double-pole action than in the past, as evidenced by the recent racing at the Winter Olympic Games in China.
Carter, who won his first national age-group cross-country title back in 1986, came into Nordic racing from the alpine side of the sport.
A Middlebury, Vt., junior skier, Carter went on to race for then-Western State College before embarking on a career in the ski industry.
From operating a cross-country ski area in New Hampshire to serving as a ski product rep, Carter said he always had his eye on the Grand Junction-area as a ski haven in retirement.
A pair of Grand Valley skiing icons, he said, had a lot to do with his fondness for the Grand Valley.
Whether it was Lange ski boots or Yamaha skis or another new ski product, Carter said those two local skiing icons were always receptive.
“Bob Sisac and Gene Taylor,” Carter said. “Bob Sisac was the first guy I would go to with new products. He as always interested in something new.”
Sisac and his wife Alice owned and operated the Board and Buckle ski and bike shop in Grand Junction for decades. They are part of five generations of Sisacs to ski on Grand Mesa.
Taylor worked with Carter on ski products for the large Gene Taylor’s Sporting Goods store in Grand Junction as well as satellite stores in Snowmass Village and Gunnison.
Carter said the local skiers who competed in Canada are members of the U.S. Masters Cross-Country Ski Association. The international races were sanctioned by the World Masters Cross-Country Ski Association.