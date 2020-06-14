To paraphrase singer Willie Nelson, “Blue lines smiling at me, nothing but blue lines do I see.” Willie sang about blue skies. I’m praising blue lines, meaning the many rivers of Colorado that show as blue lines on a map.
One could never visit them all in a lifetime. In addition to the blue lines here in Colorado, one can add the blue lines of the neighboring coldwater trout states such as Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. So many blue lines, so little time. But that doesn’t keep us from trying.
Being a Western Slope resident, and because of travel time, one tends to fish most in waters closest to home. The Roaring Fork, Frying Pan, Eagle, Gunnison and Yampa rivers. The lakes of the Grand Mesa or the Flattops come to mind. But occasionally, the wheels turn for a little longer, and I wind up farther from home and on the eastern side of the Continental Divide.
Headed east, one of the last stops on the western side of the divide before heading over the top is Grand County. Towns in the area include Granby, Kremmling, Parshall, Tabernash, Fraser, Winter Park and Grand Lake. Lots of water to fish there. The Colorado River is the main attraction, with the river detouring into several reservoirs. Two major river tributaries to the Colorado are the Fraser River and the Blue River.
From Granby, it is a short drive to the western entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, which is a giant fishery all by itself. The Colorado River begins as a trickle in the park. After exiting the park as a small stream, it gathers some momentum by filling Grand Lake, Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Lake Granby before getting to the town of Granby. At Granby, the confluence with the Fraser River coming out of Winter Park adds to its volume. Downstream from Granby, the Colorado grows with the addition of Muddy Creek and Blue River near Kremmling, now having become a full-fledged river on its way to State Bridge, and eventually Grand Junction.
Somewhat unusual, there are more than a few lakes and reservoirs in the area. Grand Lake, Shadow Mountain, Lake Granby, Willow Creek, Windy Gap, Williams Fork, Wolford, and Green Mountain are all on the Colorado River mainstem, or close to it on tributaries. These reservoirs have their purpose for water storage for irrigation and trans-mountain diversion to the Front Range and the Eastern plains. But as a result, the river is somewhat flow controlled and certainly clarified because of the impoundments.
That translates into an abnormal fishing experience. Abnormal meaning moderated high flows and supplemented low flows, water clarity, cooler water and potentially an elevated insect population to support more fish. Also flow predictability, as annual winter snowpack highs and lows can be measured, with flows adjusted accordingly.
So where to go fish? Too much opportunity to cover in this column, so I’ll focus on two spots I had the recent pleasure of visiting — the Fraser River at Fraser, and the Colorado River at Shadow Mountain. I had hoped to fish in Rocky Mountain National Park, but it was still closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Fraser River is small. Especially at the upper end in its infancy between the town of Fraser, and its upstream cousin, the town of Winter Park. Note the Winter Park ski area is somewhat further up the road from the town of Winter Park. But there is significant public access in this stretch. The highway and the river are never too far apart, but there is a nice public trail for most of this distance.
At the downstream end, immediately in the vicinity of the town of Fraser, the trail and river wind together among houses, apartments, businesses, and small shopping centers. Fishable nonetheless.
Progressing upstream, and closer to Winter Park, although never far from the highway, the trail and river are remote in that there are few developments and the river banks are very tree-lined and bushy, so the feeling is secluded.
Here I found small brook and rainbow trout. Although on this day the spring runoff was waning, the water was clear but still high and fast because of a moderate gradient. So I primarily fished nymphs or a dry/dropper. Come summer and fall, this will be very classic, small stream, dry fly water.
Certainly not a secret, but maybe less visited is the Colorado River below Shadow Mountain Reservoir. If you know where you are going, it’s easy to get to, but its location on the western bank is down a few thin roads and away from the main highway. The eastern bank is also accessible from within the park. But here again, the park was closed.
But even if it were open, in a normal season most visitors to the park are headed on up the road to the main park attractions.
This section of river can be big water, depending on seasonal flows and releases from the reservoir. But it also can have some good-sized fish as it is a relatively short section that connects downstream into Lake Granby. Fish can move in and out of the river and reservoir.
I consulted first with Jeff Ehlert, owner of the Winter Park Flyfisher. With so much water to fish in the area, it is hard to recommend just one place. But he knows the area and its daily nuances to get you directed to the flavor of the week. I tie a lot of flies and patterns, have for decades, but I always am on the lookout for something different, if only just to be different. He got me on to two patterns I hadn’t experienced, a Bishops Dynamite and a Sassi’s Solution. I’ll leave it to you to discover those yourself.
I’m contemplating calling in sick from work for the whole month of July just to fish all over the Grand County map. OK, maybe not, but it could happen.
How about you? Feeling a road trip coming on?