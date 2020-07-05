Think of something that is comfortable to you.
If it’s an object, it may be old, even worn a little bit, but still useful, such as your favorite easy chair or an old sweater. People can be comfortable, such as long-time friends who know what you are thinking before your thoughts are spoken.
Or maybe your comfort zone is a place you visit often that simultaneously elicits fond memories and exhilarating new adventure. You gravitate to these objects, people, and places for relaxation, for respite from life’s problems, for advice and success wrought by familiarity.
Anglers experience all of these elements of comfort. We use reliable gear and invite trusted friends along for the day. Undeniable evidence is our return time after time to the same waters, maybe even casting from the exact same rock alongside the shore of our favorite lake or sneaking up on the best hole in our favorite stream.
The Roaring Fork River is the Colorado peak of trout fishing to me — my home-sweet-home. With headwaters flowing off the steep of Independence Pass near Aspen, the Roaring Fork is a place of personal history and familiarity. One can always catch fish here because it is a river of quality, but also because familiarity brings success.
Other fisheries have bigger fish — a shrimp-fattened rainbow from the Taylor River would bend the rod harder. Other waters have spectacular settings — the deep vertical canyon walls of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison will take your breath away. Other backcountry creeks offer seclusion — West Elk Creek north of Blue Mesa Reservoir is as lonely as it gets.
A favorite stretch of the upper Roaring Fork puts all this together. Downstream of the town of Aspen to the Upper Woody Creek Bridge exists, at least for me the finest stretch of river that Colorado has to offer. Of all my experiences, if you told me I could fish 365 days a year, but only in one place, this is where I would choose.
This section has it all: miles of public river, occasional access points, purple rainbows, golden browns, challenging pocket water, crystal clear flows, chest deep wading, nymphs one hour then dries the next, lots of insects, fat fish even in winter, a beautiful riparian zone of trees and cliffs, a freestone gravel bottom with big rocks, white water funneled into serene deep pools, sunshine penetrating the depths of a deep hole giving the illusion of a shallow hole, cold flows just right for wet wading in August, and by the way, lots of fish.
Begin your journey at your choice of walk-in trails along its length — downstream at the Wilton Jaffee Park at the upper Woody Creek Bridge, the Snowmass Village shuttle bus lot, the Shale Bluffs, the maintenance yard, the water treatment plant, or Slaughterhouse Bridge close to town. Each has a significant length of river before the next trail in, giving you plenty of room to play even if there is another fisherman around.
Start your morning hunt with a two-nymph rig, one large and heavily weighted with a smaller dropper. A size 8 Brooks Stone followed by a size 16 Joker on a short one foot dropper would be a good searching tandem. Other nymphs of choice contrarian to the common menu include a Newspaper Caddis, a Superfly Golden Stone, an Evie, and my all-time favorite, the Western Coachman.
Don’t wait too long into the mid-morning to switch to a dry and dropper setup. Get ahead of the dry fly hatch with a high visibility dry such as an oversize Elk Hair Caddis with a white bleached wing for flotation and visibility, but count on hookups from the sunken soft hackle Green Drake emerger or a small but flashy bead head Hares Ear with rubber legs.
Switch again mid-day to a dry. Sight fish to risers. Begin with a medium size 14 single dry if the fish are taking impetuously. If they are selective, go to a smaller size or try a double dry, one large size 12 followed by one small size 18 or less.
More important than fly selection is angle of approach. More important yet is soft wading. More important yet is low profile. More important yet is drift in short swirling currents. More important yet is stealth. Nothing is more important than having fun.
Plan ahead for the landing. Consider large rocks that harbor bigger fish that will blast across stream quicker than you can strip line. Lift the rod above your head as you strip and reel to keep the fly line off the water to avoid common rock wrap disease. Most troublesome is great upstream hookup water that is dangerously close to downstream fast water.
For southern takeoffs into those rapids, you best learn how to run downstream on slippery rocks while palming the reel until the fury abates into some soft water. Bruised elbows and a waterlogged vest are common side effects.
Really, the Roaring Fork is but one of the many great trout streams in Colorado. Find your favorite.
Fish the world, but return to the Roaring Fork.