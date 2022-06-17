Great pairings usually come with food and beverages, but they can happen with events, too.
In this case, we’ve paired two events happening on the same day of the week.
We’ve also included some alternatives, just in case you prefer dry comedy instead of sweet music, for example.
FRIDAY PAIRING
Grand Valley Food Truck Friday with “Sing 2” at Movies in the Park
This is a slightly different take on dinner and a movie. Both events are conveniently happening at Lincoln Park, which makes this a natural pairing and easy for families.
Grand Valley Food Truck Friday will go from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, in the vicinity of the Lincoln Park Barn. There will be multiple trucks, beer and wine available to purchase and live music by From the Top.
Take a lawn chair, sun screen and bug spray and get comfortable because Movies in the Park can be found in the grassy area nearby the barn at Lincoln Park. “Sing 2” is showing and will start at dusk.
Rated PG, “Sing 2” follows Buster Moon and his group of performers as they follow their dreams to create a new big show.
Alternative: Follow a stop at Grand Valley Food Truck Friday with a music and comedy show.
Comedian David Landau and musician Maxwell Hughes (formerly of the Lumineers) can be found at 8 p.m. Friday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. This is an 18-and-older show. Tickets cost $35 and can be found at mesatheater.com.
SATURDAY PAIRING
TEDx Grand Junction with Live in the Grapevines Summer Concerts
There are many options for this day, but we had to go with one of this weekend’s biggest events: TEDx Grand Junction.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets cost $39 at ticketmaster.com.
There will be vendors, demonstrations and exhibits to see as well as three mini-workshops to attend from 10:15–10:45 a.m.
Beginning at 11 a.m., presenters from four states will give presentations on a variety of topics. Learn about ransomware, children’s television programing, dance, pain, life with a lung transplant, risk taking and more.
TEDx Grand Junction will be followed with an afterparty at Ciara’s Cantina across the street from Avalon Theatre.
If you wrap up TEDx Grand Junction inspired, but ready to spend some time outside, go east to Palisade for the first 2022 Live in the Grapevines Summer Concerts’ show featuring Exit 42. The Violet Pines will open the show.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the show starts at 6 p.m. at Grande River Vineyards, 787 Grande River Drive, in Palisade.
Take a lawn chair or blanket, purchase a burger or brat, wine or water and enjoy the evening.
Tickets cost $20 in advance at granderivervineyards.com/live-in-the-grapevines/, or $25 at the gate. Proceeds from this concert will go to Colorado Discover Ability.
Alternative: If you want more time outside or have kids with wiggles, check out the Take Park In Art expo from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the Lincoln Park Barn.
There will be demonstrations, performances and hands-on art opportunities. Learn about local arts organizations, clubs and guilds. And win prizes! Info: gjparksandrec.org.
SUNDAY PAIRING
Special Olympics State Summer Games with Juneteenth: Freedom Day Celebration
It’s Father’s Day, so your dad may have other ideas for this day, and we understand. Otherwise, try this pairing.
Competition continues the morning of Sunday, June 19, in the Special Olympics State Summer Games, which began Friday.
Swimming events can be found in the El Pomar Natatorium at Colorado Mesa University, soccer medal rounds will be played at Bergman Field and track and field events will be at Stocker Stadium.
After supporting those amazing athletes, celebrate Juneteenth with a local event from 3–5 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park.
Juneteenth marks the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. This local event is organized by Black Citizens & Friends.
There will be a pop-up museum, a community program, special speakers — Wayne Hare is the keynote speaker — and awards. Food trucks and more can be found at this celebration that will blend education with fun.
MONDAY PAIRING
Choose your own adventure with game three of the Stanley Cup final
Mondays can be tough on entertainment around here, so we suggest you come up with your own. A hike? A ride? A gathering of friends? You pick.
You could event blend that gathering of friends with watching game three of the Stanley Cup final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20.
For this game, the Avalanche will no longer have the home advantage and will be on the road at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Good luck, Avs!
TUESDAY PAIRING
Ice cream with Full Draw Film Tour
The summer solstice has arrived it all of its full sun, hot glory! Celebrate by enjoying some ice cream.
There are three spots where you can get locally made ice cream, gelato or other cream cold treats:
Enstrom Candies, 701 Colorado Ave. and 120 West Park, Suite 100, in Grand Junction and 401 Kokopelli Boulevard, Suite 2, in Fruita.
Gelato Junction, 449 Main St.
Graff Dairy, 581 29 Road.
Now that you’ve had ice cream, move from summer to fall with some bowhunting.
The Full Draw Film Tour, with multiple films by independent filmmakers, goes on screen at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $10 for children ages 4–17 when purchased in advance at mesatheater.com. Day of tickets cost $20.
Info: fulldrawfilmtour.com/; mesatheater.com.
Alternative: Grab an instrument and join the music at The Tuesday Jam from 7–10 p.m. Tuesday at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
You’re also welcome to get a drink and listen in. Info: facebook.com/groups/1429036120642720.
WEDNESDAY PAIRING
Swimming with MarchFourth
Wednesdays are free days for youth during public swim times at the Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool at Lincoln Park.
And even if you’re not a youth anymore, going for a swim could do you some good.
Public swim hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3–7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.
After a dip, keep this weekday going with a MarchFourth show at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
MarchFourth is a blend of acrobatic moves with funk, rock and jazz that is all high energy.
Tickets cost $30 in advance at mesatheater.com, $35 the day of the show.
Info: gjcity.org; marchfourthband.com; mesatheater.com.
Alternative: Watch game four of the Stanley Cup Final. Starting at 6 p.m., this could be the game that decides it all between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lighting.
THURSDAY PAIRING
Market on Main with Tim +
Richard
The first Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction is here for 2022.
Main Street will host vendors with produce, artisan and craft items from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. There will be entertainment and food trucks.
The Market on Main will continue on Thursday evenings through Sept. 3.
Pair this first Market on Main with pop-rock fusion music from Tim + Richard. This local duo can be found at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Avalon Rooftop — that’s the terrace venue atop Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Expect to find more local music on the Avalon Rooftop as the Market on Main season continues.
