Pali Thai food truck owners buy lot for permanent restaurant

PALISADE — 2020 was a mixed bag for Mike Johnson and his fiance, Chiranut Srimahaprom.
The couple planned to marry that year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to delay the festivities, so they’re still not married yet — although Johnson said they “might as well be.” In September of that year, they founded Pali Thai together and served Thai food from a tent at the Palisade Farmer’s Market.
That tent ultimately turned into a food truck. Next year, Johnson and Srimahaprom — who also goes by Pam Johnson — plan to take the next step in growing the business by opening a restaurant at a fixed location. The couple purchased a lot at 128 N. Peach Ave., across the street from Colorado Weedery, and served food from the truck at the lot Friday evening to welcome its clientele to the future home of Pali Thai.
Mike spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the benefits Pali Thai will see from moving into a fixed location while still operating the food truck.
“We currently do all of our prep work out of the commercial kitchen in the Business Incubator, which is a tremendous asset to the area and a great program, but the only downside of it is that we live in Palisade and the incubator’s all the way over in Grand Junction, so we spend a lot of time going back and forth,” he said.
“The first real benefit is that we’ll have our own commercial kitchen which will be co-located with the restaurant, so it’ll really cut down on the time that we have to go back and forth.”
Having a commercial kitchen will also allow them to expand their menu and allow Pam to delve further into her passion for bringing a touch of Thai culture to the Western Slope.
“As far as the customer is concerned, it’s really going to allow Pam to do a lot more of her exciting types of dishes that she loves to do that are kind of difficult to do in a food truck environment,” Mike said. “She can really open up the menu and do a lot of amazing things that will serve the community in different ways.”
Mike said there’s no official timetable for opening the restaurant, as preliminary work such as site surveys and planning with an architect are still on the Johnsons’ plate. He wants to begin building early next year to have the restaurant ready for the summer, but he admitted that this was “probably an aggressive plan.”
Once Pali Thai opens its fixed location, though, it will be the culmination of two years of growth, as the business began its life under a tent, where Pam would cook stir fry meals to the amusement of customers and passersby.
A month into business, however, a snowstorm that moved through the Grand Valley made the couple realize that they needed to expand the business so they wouldn’t be at nature’s whim quite as much.
“The weather is sometimes not as cooperative as you might like,” Mike said. “In October of 2020, we had that terrible storm and Pam was cooking things while the snow was coming down sideways at the Farmer’s Market one day. We decided that we probably needed to upgrade a bit.”
The following year, the Johnsons bought the trailer and outfitted it themselves to serve as a food truck. In May of 2021, Pali Thai was certified by the state to serve food, and the Johnsons immediately hit the road.
Mike is grateful for Pali Thai’s success, partially because of the clientele the business has established, but mostly because he gets to work every day with the love of his life.
“I always knew that Pam was an amazing chef and her love of Thai food and Thai culture really shined through, but you’re never sure if other people are going to appreciate it or if I was a little bit biased,” Mike said. “It’s been tremendously rewarding over time to see people who really love her food and the product. On the back end of things, for us to be able to continue to organically grow the business in a way that supports the community in different and better ways has been really rewarding.
“Pam is so grateful when she gets to meet people who appreciate her food and her love of that culture so much. She gets to bring that to folks who might not otherwise get to have that experience — in Palisade, in particular.”