A handful of members of the Mesa Valley Education Association and union President Rick Peterson — all masked — gathered at the front of Palisade High School on a chilly Friday morning and walked in together as a show of unity.
“There’s a whole spectrum of actions for when you’re having problems. You’re trying to get public attention. The fact is, teachers are feeling isolated,” Peterson said. “One way you combat that is by doing something together. You can’t have parties, so coming out here in the cold for a couple of minutes and smiling together is a positive thing.”
Palisade and all high schools in District 51 are remote for the rest of the semester. The District was almost entirely remote by Nov. 14 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County.
All elementary and middle schools that went remote returned to in-person learning on Tuesday. High school classrooms, however, remain mostly empty, save for the teachers.
Tracy Seremak, a math teacher at Palisade, was one of those outside of Palisade High School on Friday. She said that remote learning has been difficult for her. However, Palisade has a fairly strong setup and she has a reliable support system of other math teachers to talk to.
“I can hop in and say ‘hi’ or ask a question about a lesson,” Seremak said. “Some teachers are the only kind in their school, so they’re very alone.”
Seremak said that this round of remote learning has been significantly better than the spring, which was hastily put together as the district, county, state, country and world was figuring out what COVID-19 was and how to live with it.
The return to in-person learning was somewhat controversial in the summer but some teachers have said that it has been a success given the circumstances. At times, teachers have been stressed with balancing learning as well as cleaning duties.
At Palisade, Seremak said, the administration has done a great job relieving some of that stress.
Not every teacher is in the same situation, and that’s why she and others wanted to show support.
“We’re still here, we’re still working and we’re still doing good things for kids,” Peterson said. “We want to remind the community, of course, but we also need to remind ourselves.”