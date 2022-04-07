Incumbent Palisade trustees Jamie Somerville and Nicole Maxwell will each get another term on the board based on Tuesday night’s unofficial election results.
Planning Commission Vice Chair Stan Harbaugh will join the board of trustees as long as results hold.
Somerville received 332 votes, Maxwell received 268 votes and Harbaugh received 173 votes, according to the results.
Voters selected their top three candidates of seven running for three open trustee seats. Kris Frazier trails Harbaugh by just six votes with 167 votes. Alex Sparks received 111 votes, David William Valberg Edwards received 102 votes and Joshua Johnson received 74 votes.
The election results will become official April 15, according to Palisade Town Clerk Keli Frasier, which gives time for overseas and military ballots to come in, and for signature verification requests to be taken care of.
Somerville, a teacher, has lived in Palisade all his life and will serve his second elected term on the board. He was first elected in 2018.
Maxwell, a medical assistant and phlebotomist, was appointed to her seat in 2020.
Harbaugh has lived in Palisade for five years and served on the planning commission for four years.
Palisade trustees serve four year terms. There were no questions or issues on the ballot in 2022.
