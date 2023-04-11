Palisade Peach Shack owners buy St. Kathryn Cellars, Valley Fruit and Wine Shop

In 2007, Laura and James Sanders bought their first plot of land in Palisade: eight acres of farmland that had been owned by the Herman family, some of the town’s most prolific produce growers and sellers.
The married couple, who own and operate Palisade Peach Shack, near the Interstate 70 exit 42 interchange, recently purchased another eight-acre plot of land from the Hermans — the Valley Fruit and Wine Shop at 757 Elberta Ave. and the land behind it — to give them three properties along the gateway to Palisade from I-70, along with the shack and the former St. Kathryn’s Winery right across the street.
“My intent for the three properties is to keep them as is,” James said. “I want fruit and wine to be the gateway to Palisade forever and ever. We’re actually considering putting the (old fruit and wine) place in a conservation easement to ensure that it stays agricultural forever. These are gateway properties and I really think the highest and best use for the gateway to Palisade is to maintain the fruit and wine industry.”
James said that, when the Hermans decided they wanted to sell the Valley Fruit and Wine Shop, they reached out to him because of their history with each other and because the Hermans knew James was committed to maintaining and actively promoting Palisade’s agricultural identity.
Laura and James plan to turn Valley Fruit and Wine Shop into a family friendly business that will include a candy store with a cotton candy machine and corn roasters, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and U-Pick tours where customers can pick fruit from the Sanders’ fields. The saloon-style storefront will remain in place and no structural changes will be made to the business.
They plan to open the new Valley Fruit shop later this spring.
“The Hermans, they’re coming to their retirement years and we’re on the opposite side of that where we’re kinda younger and we’re excited about the peach business,” James said.
“They wanted to sell it but they wanted to make sure that it stayed in ag and not developed. We’re in a growth phase in our lives right now and I was very excited for the opportunity and the opportunity to expand ag tourism in Palisade.... Palisade’s done really, really good with tourism when it comes to the wine industry, but we haven’t done a lot for family entertainment. That’s our plan.”
Laura and James, as well as some of their family members who are also active in farming, began selling produce from a tent at the site of its future Palisade Peach Shack building in the summer of 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next year, they opened their two-story building and kept the Palisade Peach Shack branding going.
That venture has been a succulent success, leading the couple to expand their operations near Interstate 70 in recent months. In December, they purchased St. Kathryn’s Winery at 785 Elberta Ave. for $2.9 million and renamed it Deroco Cellars, envisioning a collaborative space for Western Slope wineries.
Deroco Cellars is open and features wines from 13 different wineries across the Western Slope.
In order to help the Sanders with their increased workload, James has hired his brother, Aaron Woolsey, to help manage and operate both the Palisade Peach Shack and the Valley Fruit Shop and also perform some occasional farmwork.
“The idea is that the Peach Shack operation is going to lean into a fruit stand as it is and a pie operation. We’re really going to lean into cake and bake pies for chicken pot pies and savory pot pies. The Hermans’ place, the Valley Fruit shop, is going to turn into something new,” James said.
“They’ll be different businesses with different things to offer. We wanted to do this with the Peach Shack as far as leaning into tractor rides and petting zoos, but we just didn’t have the space. The lot just wouldn’t allow it. But now, the Hermans’ property is going to allow us to get into the ag tourism.”
Once Valley Fruit is reopened, it will participate in the state’s Double Up Food Bucks program that was established last year. As part of the program, for every $1 someone spends on any SNAP eligible item with their EBT benefits, they will get $1 off Colorado-grown fruits or vegetables at participating businesses.
“We’re accepting EBT cards, so you can use your food stamp program with us, and you can use that to go do U-Pick tours,” James said. “You’re going to be able to get out on a tractor and go pick chilis and tomatoes and peaches and use your EBT credits.”