The Bulldogs can’t be stopped.
The Palisade High School softball team on Friday swept a doubleheader against Durango by scores of 17-3 and 13-1.
The Bulldogs can’t be stopped.
The Palisade High School softball team on Friday swept a doubleheader against Durango by scores of 17-3 and 13-1.
Palisade (16-4) has won five straight games and have won by at least 10 runs 11 times this season. During their five-game winning streak, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 58-9. Friday, Palisade had 26 hits in the doubleheader sweep — including 13 extra-base hits.
The first five batters in the lineup had 14 of the 15 hits for the Bulldogs in the first game. Madi Gray, Macie Robertson, Melissa Carroll, Jordan Bauer and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate all had multi-hit games and drove in a combined 12 runs.
Guajardo-Zarate was 4 for 4 with three RBI — an RBI single in the first inning, an RBI triple in the fourth and an RBI double in the fifth. Carroll and Robertson both were 3 for 4 with three RBI, Gray was 2 for 3 with three RBI and three runs scored and Bauer was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
The hits were more spread out in the second game, with only Bauer and Robertson having multiple hits. Bauer was 3 for 4 with an RBI and both of Robertson’s hits were triples. Mikayla Talbott and Taryn Miller both had two RBI in the rout.
Volleyball
Steamboat Springs 3, Palisade 1: The Bulldogs (7-6, 3-2 Western Slope League) attempted a rally but couldn't overcome an early hole against the Sailors (8-6, 2-4 WSL)
Palisade lost the first two sets 25-19 before dominating the third 25-14. They then lost the final set 25-21.
Addie Ritterbush had 23 kills, 17 digs, three aces, three solo blocks and two block assists. Ella Steele had 28 assists and 18 digs. Mikaela Buxton also had three aces.
Durango 3, Central 0: The Warriors (3-6, 1-4 Southwestern League) were swept by the Demons (10-2, 4-0 SWL), losing each set by double digits.
Central lost 25-14, 25-11, 25-15. This is the fifth time the Warriors have been swept this year.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:09:29 AM
Sunset: 06:58:11 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SE @ 18 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM
Sunset: 06:56:35 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM
Sunset: 06:54:59 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:12:21 AM
Sunset: 06:53:24 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:13:18 AM
Sunset: 06:51:49 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:14:16 AM
Sunset: 06:50:15 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:15:14 AM
Sunset: 06:48:41 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.