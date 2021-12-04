Palisade’s Keyton Young knew exactly what he had to do to be a better wrestler.
“I lifted a lot a weights and worked a lot on the neutral position,” the junior said. “That’s what I worked on a lot last summer,” Young said.
At Saturday’s Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena, his 4-0 start showed his offseason efforts are paying off.
Young’s prep career got off to a great start as a freshman. He was one win away from medaling at the Warrior Classic. Young was 14-4 before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
“I went snowboarding and broke my collarbone. I wondered, how long is this gonna take?” he said. “I need to get back into wrestling and practicing, and make it back before the regional and state tournaments. I was very close to doing it, and actually got cleared to wrestle two weeks before the regional tournament but got hurt in the wrestling room.”
Last season’s pandemic-affected season didn’t bother Young as he entered the regional tournament 18-2.
In the 120-pound quarterfinals, he pinned Windsor’s Hayden Haase, but lost to eventual state champion Eric Griego of Pueblo County in the semifinals.
Young met Haase again in the third-place match and lost 4-3, thus unable to challenge the second-place finisher in a wrestle back match for a state tournament berth.
“At the end of that second match, we were in the neutral position and I didn’t have the technique to get a takedown,” Young said. “That’s what I worked on a lot last summer. The first match was pretty close, but I got him in a cradle when I was on top. I never got on top in the second match.”
Young is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A at 145 pounds by On the Mat.
“My main goal this summer was getting bigger and to get up to 152 pounds and cut to 145. I actually made it to 152 but I was a little bit chubby, so I decided to cut back down to 138. Another goal is to definitely place at the Warrior and state,” Young said.
Saturday’s Maverick Duals was a chance for each wrestler on the 18 teams participating to wrestle five matches.
Grand Junction senior Andrew Leyba, ranked seventh in 5A at 126, was one of several Western Slope wrestlers to go 5-0. Tigers teammate Micah Kenney, a senior ranked No. 9 at 145 pounds, also was undefeated. As a team, the Tigers went 4-1.
Central’s Javian Hernandez, a junior who was fourth at state last season and is ranked fifth at 220, was undefeated for the Warriors, who went 3-2.
In addition to Young’s perfect mark, Palisade also had senior Caleb Casto (220) go undefeated. Cedaredge’s Lane Hunsberger, a defending 2A state champion, was 5-0 as were the Bruins, who are ranked fourth as a team.
Fruita Monument won the 16-team Arapahoe Invitational, scoring 207.5 points to beat Monarch by six.
Four Wildcats won titles — Geno Gallegos (113), Trent Targett (145), True Tobiasson (170) and Tatum Williams (182). Orrin Mease (126) and Dylan Chelewski (152) both finished second.