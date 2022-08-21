071020NegroCreek_004.jpg

William Woody/Special to the Sentinel

A creek and a mesa below Grand Mesa in Delta County are subject to renaming because their current names are seen as offensive. A state advisory panel is recommending the features be named Reparation.

A state advisory panel is making a different recommendation to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis than Delta County commissioners and students have made for renaming Negro Creek and Negro Mesa north of Delta.

The commissioners and students at Cedaredge High School want to see the features renamed as Clay Creek and Clay Mesa, to get rid of names seen as offensive while taking note of the abundant adobe clay earth in that area.