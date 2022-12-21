The National Park Service has decided to proceed with a proposed plan for managing wilderness and backcountry in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Among other things, the plan includes measures for managing the popular activity of climbing, and delineation of wilderness campsites in a primitive wilderness subzone of the Black Canyon inner canyon.
Other aspects of the plan address things such as visitor capacities and removal of unnecessary structures in wilderness and backcountry portions of the parks, and it also includes a decision to allocate 3% of total climbing use in the Black Canyon inner canyon to commercially guided climbing.
The Park Service has issued a finding of no significant environmental impact, also known as a FONSI, for the plan and an associated environmental assessment, which means a more-detailed environmental impact statement doesn’t need to be prepared for it. The agency is now preparing a finalized plan with updated language reflecting its response to public comments.
The plan area includes the 15,599-acre Black Canyon of the Gunnison Wilderness, about 10,370 acres of additional undeveloped backcountry in the park, and about 30,330 acres of land-based backcountry at Curecanti, which also is the home of Blue Mesa Reservoir.
According to the FONSI document, concentrated visitor use in portions of the inner canyon, which is the area below the canyon rims to the Gunnison River, “requires attention and planning to ensure that wilderness and backcountry experiences and resources remain available for the enjoyment of future generations.” The Black Canyon of the Gunnison “possesses unique qualities of wilderness character and opportunities that could be impaired without the foresight of good planning and future management,” and clear management direction also is needed for the Curecanti backcountry, the document says.
The Park Service estimates that backcountry and wilderness use comprises about 4% of annual recreation use at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Rock climbing represents about 30% of inner canyon wilderness use.
The new climbing plan addresses things such as seasonal raptor-protection closures, highlines and slacklines, handling of human waste, and development of new routes. The plan requires climbers to apply in writing for new or planned replacement of fixed climbing equipment, so the Park Service can actively manage the amount of fixed equipment on climbing routes. Emergency replacement without prior authorization is allowed when a climber encounters an unsafe individual fixed anchor that makes it perilous to exit from a climb.
Wilderness use permits already are required for all visitors traveling into the inner canyon for day or overnight use, fishing and climbing. The delineation of campsites there will minimize impacts, but individual sites won’t be assigned to visitors, and instead will be available on a first-come, first served basis.
