Buy one, get one free. Half price, or 10% off, 20% off. Free! Do you like the sound of that?
Then you’ll like the taste even better thanks to the Colorado Liquid Arts Passport Program.
Here’s the deal: You can purchase five-day or 90-day passes for four regions of Colorado that will give you all kinds of discounts and special offers at participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries.
A passport activates the first time you use it and is good for the allotted number days.
So you could get a 90-day Mountains & Mesas Pass to utilize as you enjoy living in Western Colorado, sampling beers, wines and more at locations from the Grand Valley all the way down to the state’s southern border.
This pass costs $60 and gives you more than $150 in discounts at 25 spots, including Whitewater Hill Vineyards, Carlson Vineyards, Monumental Beer Works and Ramblebine Brewing Co.
When you head to the high country for a few days, you could snag the $10 five-day Rockies Playground Pass with more than $40 in discounts at locations in Carbondale, Basalt, Breckenridge and Bailey.
Or if the Front Range is your destination, there’s a $30 five-day Denver & Cities of the Rockies Pass with all kinds of deals around the Denver area and north to Fort Collins. There’s also a Pikes Peak Wonders Pass with offers from Salida to Colorado Springs.
As thing open up around the state with regard to the pandemic, “we’re hoping folks will take advantage of this,” said Cassidee Shull, executive director of the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE).
CAVE, along with the Colorado Brewers Guild, the Colorado Cider Guild and the Colorado Distillers Guild are the nonprofit organizations that make up Colorado Liquid Arts, which received a matching grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to create the Passport Program.
“We really wanted to put something together that helps our members and small businesses,” Shull said.
Work on the program began last November and the response from members of CAVE and the other organizations to the idea “was fantastic,” Shull said.
The passes encourage people to get out and support businesses they already like and to try something new, to “taste their way through Colorado,” she said.
And the digital aspect of the passports is convenient, she said. The passports you purchase will be right on your phone and easy to keep on hand.
The Colorado Liquid Arts Passport Program is the first of its kind in Colorado that involves all four manufacturing industries and that returns funds raised from the sale of passports to the nonprofit organizations that represent the industries, Shull said.
She expected that additional passports will be added to the program later this year and that the Passport Program will be something people can continue to use in years to come.
For information about all the passports, including the locations and all discounts that come with each passport, go to taste.coliquidarts.org.