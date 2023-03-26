ENGLEWOOD — The NFL’s veteran wide receiver market is a little thinner after Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton declared neither Jerry Jeudy nor Courtland Sutton are on the trade block.
Payton made the comments while speaking to the NFL Network on Sunday, the first day of the league’s spring owners meetings in Arizona.
“We’re not trading those two players,” Payton said, acknowledging the Broncos have received inquiries about the availability of the wide receivers who combined for 1,801 yards receiving and eight TD receptions in 2022.
“We’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players,” Payton said. “But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”
The Broncos have only five picks in the NFL draft next month and they own no selections until the third round.
Jeudy has never lived up to his status as a 2020 first-round pick, mostly because of injuries, although he came on strong at the end of last season, posting big numbers after he was moved to flanker.
Sutton, a second-round selection in 2019, hasn’t been the same since tearing an ACL in 2020. He has caught only two touchdown passes in each of the past two seasons.
Also, the Broncos’ depth at the position took a hit last week when speedster K.J. Hamler, another receiver whose career has been marked by injuries, tore a chest muscle while working out. He’s expected to be out up to six months.
Tim Patrick, the Broncos’ most productive receiver, is returning from a torn ACL that cost him all of the 2022 season.
Following Hamler’s latest injury, the Broncos signed free agent wide receiver Marquez Callaway, a fourth-year pro who played for Payton in New Orleans.
It was also revealed last week that Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after the season, but is on track to participate in the team’s offseason program next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.