Former New Orleans coach Sean Payton is seen by some as the front-runner to be the Broncos’ new head coach. How Payton intends to deal with all of the off-the-field distractions of Russell Wilson is a question.
If Colin Cowherd is to be believed, Sean Payton is the front-runner for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. The Fox Sports host laid out that ownership is aggressive and willing to spend money. They want to win and they want to do it with an established, reliable coach with a strong track record.
Even Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has a previously established relationship with the former Saints head coach, wants Payton.
”I have been told the Broncos have made a decision,” Cowherd said. “They want Sean Payton. Russell Wilson has told the Broncos owners he wants Sean Payton.”
If you’re anything like me, you might have involuntarily cringed at the mention of Cowherd. I get it. I really do. But Cowherd also highlights an excellent piece in The Athletic that might explain why Payton is dragging his feet with the Broncos.
In that piece, Mike Sando details why Denver might not be an attractive coaching destination by quoting at anonymous NFL executive.
“Denver has the best tradition, and the new owners seem aggressive and willing to spend, but I think Wilson is washed, and the lack of draft capital is holding them back. The defense is very good, but Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert aren’t going anywhere in that division.”
That quote brings up a few good points. Wilson might indeed be “washed.” Although I’m holding out hope for a partial return to form, a 34-year-old mobile quarterback showing that level of regression is extremely concerning. Still, there’s plenty of blame to be placed on former coach Nathanial Hackett, injuries to both the offensive line and the quarterback himself, and factors throughout the organization that make this situation more nuanced than just saying Wilson is “washed.”
The point about Mahomes and Herbert is valid and concerning, and there’s a further layer of intrigue when there’s a chance Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, might further torment the Broncos by joining the Las Vegas Raiders.
That draft capital situation would get worse, not better, under Payton, as the Broncos would likely have to part with a first-round draft pick to pry the coach away from the Saints, who hold his rights for one more year.
There are other concerning aspects at play, some of which Cowherd brought up in his clip. The host compared the potential trajectory of a future Broncos coach to that of New York Giants head man Brian Daboll and what he was able to accomplish.
Cowherd points out that Daboll dragged a pretty average roster led by Daniel Jones into the playoffs. He correctly highlights, however, that all of Jones’ shortcomings are physical and football related.
To expand on that, Jones is reportedly well-liked, studious and hard-working, even if his play on the field sometimes leaves something to be desired. A coach can work with that. He can build a gameplan around that highlighting by Saquon Barkley or utilizing Jones’ mobility. Those are football problems with football workarounds.
Cowherd contrasts this with Wilson, who the host points out has a questionable rapport with his teammates. There’s also the matter of his wife’s music career, which has struggled and morphed into acting and modeling, with Wilson contributing to these business ventures. Cowherd adds that Wilson has his own office, free run of the facility and his own chiropractor, things that rub some team officials and teammates the wrong way.
I’d throw in the added question of Wilson’s coachability, his willingness to play in different systems and his apparent shortcomings as a pocket-passing quarterback. Even in the era where mobility is king, the ability to deliver the ball from the pocket matters.
That includes seeing wide-open receivers that might be hiding behind taller offensive linemen.
All of these struggles from the quarter-billion-dollar quarterback who has an outsized impact on the organization make this a tricky situation for Payton. If that’s why he’s dragging his feet, I don’t blame him at all.
There’s also a chance the coach is using the Denver Broncos as leverage. It wouldn’t be the first time this coaching cycle (looking at you, Jim Harbaugh) and who better to leverage than the owners of the country’s largest retail operation?
I’m not convinced Payton is the answer, or that a coach of a similar caliber can’t be found without spending draft capital.
The Broncos may have found their man, but this drama-filled saga is far from over.
