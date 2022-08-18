 Skip to main content
Peach growers weigh in on impact of spring freeze on this year's harvest

Peach growers weigh in on impact of spring freeze on this year's harvest

For farms in Palisade, this year’s harvest is largely going just peachy.

Farmers markets are in full swing across the Western Slope, with Palisade peaches in strong supply — and as sweet and juicy as ever.

Peach Festival

Mike Simmons, left, and Debra Stanley purchase peaches from Victoria Smith of The Stone Fruit Co. during the peach festival at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
081022 Cross Orchards peaches 2.jpg

AT FIRST

BLUSH

Peaches from Helmer’s Produce of Palisade are ripe and ready at Wednesday morning’s farmers market at Cross Orchards Historic Site at 3073 F Road. The next farmers market at Cross Orchards is this Saturday.

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
081022 Cross Orchards peaches 1A.jpg

Peaches from Helmer’s Produce out of Palisade Wednesday morning's farmers market at Cross Orchards Historic Site at 3073 F. Rd.
Peach Festival

Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel

Danette Bruno stacks boxes of peaches at the Juicy Acres stand during the 54th annual Palisade Peach Festival at Riverbend Park in Palisade.

