Peach growers weigh in on impact of spring freeze on this year's harvest

For farms in Palisade, this year’s harvest is largely going just peachy.
Farmers markets are in full swing across the Western Slope, with Palisade peaches in strong supply — and as sweet and juicy as ever.
Attendees of farmers markets, as well as those who visit Palisade, find no shortage of options when it comes to the varieties of peaches that are available.
Bruce Talbott, Talbott Farms farm manager, told The Daily Sentinel that it’s serving Suncrest, Red Globe, Allstar, Glo Haven and Contender peaches. The company has planned out the remaining waves of varieties, as well.
The next varieties workers at Talbott Farms will pick are Glowingstar, Cresthaven and Zee Lady peaches.
After that, Monroe, Angelus, O’Henry and August Lady peaches will ripen. Victoria peaches will be among the final of this year’s harvest.
“The quality is good, but the volume is down a little from expectations,” Talbott said. “We had a little gaffe last week where we were having trouble getting varieties to ripen. This week, it’s a struggle to get everything picked before it gets soft. Right now, we’ve got lots of peaches.”
At the Cross Orchards Farmers Market each Wednesday and Saturday in Grand Junction, Helmer’s Fresh Produce offers its inventory.
Owner Robert Helmer detailed his varieties.
“We’ve got New Haven and Glo Haven peaches today, but that changes all the time,” he said. “We’ve also got Suncrest that will be coming out soon. Whenever they’re ready, you just go pick that variety. They do kind of have a time schedule.”
Cade Streich, who works for James Sanders’ Palisade Peach Shack, spoke to the Sentinel at the weekly Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction that takes place on Thursdays.
“Today, we brought our organic peaches; these are all our Red Havens, a very good peach for canning or baking things with,” Streich said. “They’re also really good for just digging into, but those are more third-harvest peaches, in my professional peach opinion.”
He said that Palisade Peach Shack’s O’Henry’s peaches — his personal favorite for eating on its own — will be ready in two weeks.
This year’s harvest comes after a more mild spring than in 2021. The past few years have been plagued by freezes in the spring and fall that destroy many crops. Susan Carter, the horticulture and natural resource agent for Colorado State University Extension Tri-River Area, said there was another freeze this spring, but about 80% of crops in Palisade survived.
Carter said cherries and apricots were more heavily affected by this spring’s freeze than peaches and that the extent of freeze damage depends on the microclimate of each farm.
“We have two issues this year that are affecting crops,” Talbott said. “One is that we had a spring frost that reduced orchards in some areas. It didn’t reduce everybody’s, but certain areas have less than a full crop. The second thing affecting us is that October 2020’s storm killed an awful lot of trees, and those are either sick or have already been replanted, so that’s cut back production a little beyond what it would otherwise be.”
Streich said freeze fallout for Palisade Peach Shack was minimal.
“We did have a little bit of an early freeze problem, but for the majority of our peaches, they’re generally doing all right,” Streich said. “You can see a couple of freeze spots, but it’s very minimal to where you could eat right into it and not even know it’s there. Our practices allow us to generally harvest peaches a lot earlier.”
Helmer’s Fresh Produce lost 90% of its apricots in this spring’s freeze, but outside of that, Helmer was optimistic about the state of his farm and his produce.
“The cherries did all right. The peaches are doing OK,” Helmer said. “There’s certain varieties and locations that froze, but there’s still plenty of peaches. ... Not much you can do about Mother Nature. Once they freeze, you just say, ‘Well, better crop next year, then.’ ”