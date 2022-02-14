Fruita resident Tyler Blackwelder is now a champion moonshiner. Blackwelder, who serves as the head distiller at Peach Tree Distillers in Palisade, recently won the Moonshiners Master Distiller competition on the Discovery Channel, which was broadcast Jan. 26.
Blackwelder said he has a friend from Lakewood who had been on the show, but he would never have guessed he would also make it onto the show, especially without applying.
Most contestants have to apply and go through a screening process to be on the Moonshiners Master Distiller show, but Blackwelder was sought out and chosen.
“They got in contact with Peach Street (Distillers),” Blackwelder said. “One of the reasons is we have an extensive catalog of products.”
Anyone who has ever been to the popular Palisade destination would agree.
The distillery makes whiskey, gin, vodka and brandy, as well as the liqueur amaro and grappa, which is a grape-based brandy.
“Not many people in the country are making amaro, grappa and brandy,” he said.
For the moonshiner competition, the alcoholic beverage to prepare was picked for Blackwelder, then it was up to him to “choose the recipe.”
His task was to make pastis, a plant-based French liqueur. Blackwelder said he had limited experience with pastis, but had made absinthe, a similar beverage, before.
After creating his own pastis recipe at home, he went on the show and distilled it.
Show officials flew him to Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and he had to take all the ingredients with him.
Blackwelder said he checked a 50-pound bag of grain on his commercial flight to Tennessee.
There were three contestants on the show, which was judged by Mark Ramsey, Eric “Digger” Manes, Tim Smith and Steven Ray Tickle.
“They were quite the crew,” Blackwelder said. “They come across on TV very backwoodsy, but they know way more than they let on.”
Not only did Blackwelder survive the elimination round, he won the overall contest.
“I’m hoping to come back and do it again, and am hoping they do a tournament of champions,” he said.
There was no money or trophy to bring back home after winning the moonshiner title, but “they will make a limited run of pastis with my name and face on the label (of the bottle), hopefully later this year.”
Blackwelder looked at the trip as a work trip, not a vacation.
“I came there to win and kept my nose down and worked.”
Blackwelder said since the show aired, people have come into Peach Street Distillers and asked for the product he made on the show, but it’s currently not available.
No one from Blackwelder’s family history ever created moonshine, but his great-uncle was a bootlegger “back in the day,” he said.
As a child, he was around grain, because his grandfather owned Blackwelder Farms.
Blackwelder had been in Korea teaching English for a time and didn’t enjoy their booze at all.
After coming back from Korea in 2013, his parents asked him what he wanted for Christmas.
He said he wanted a home brewing kit, and that’s what started him on the path.
In 2016, Blackwelder started working at Peach Tree Distillers and is now the head distiller.
“He knows everything there is about alcohol,” coworker Jaxon Stunden said. “He tweaks everything and makes everything to his tasting.”
