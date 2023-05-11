Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Peach Street Distillers to build kitchen, expand food menu

Peach Street Distillers 041523

Scott Crabtree

Peach Street Distillers plans to expand in the future by adding a kitchen to its operation. Currently, it offers food via a food truck.

Since Peach Street Distillers in downtown Palisade began serving food out of its on-site food truck, demand for its meals has increased, making the distillery more than an ideal spot for social drinking on a Sunday afternoon.

As a result of that increased demand, Peach Street Distillers has opted to add a kitchen to its establishment. The distillery’s tasting room manager, Krista Bryant, said there’s no clear timeline for the project, but she’s hopeful that construction will begin this fall and the kitchen will be operational to kick off 2024.

Peach Street Distillers 041523

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Peach Street Distillers plans to expand its business by adding a kitchen to its operation, planning to have it operational in 2024. Currently, it offers food via a nearby food truck, below.

An error occurred