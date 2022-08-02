Peaches from Bookcliff Gardens are sold at the Fruita Farmers Market. “It seems to be more of the actual locals who come out to this market, not so much just tourists. It’s fun to see similar faces every week and make those connections,” said Bree Bell of the Palisade Peach Shack.
“I love this market,” says Deanna Calhoon, owner of Palisade-based Pothook Farms. The Fruita Farmers Market is “in the grass. It’s cool. We love this community out here.”
The Fruita Farmers Market is held every Saturday.
The Fruita Farmers Market is held every Saturday.
The Fruita Farmers Market is held every Saturday.
Scott Crabtree
Sarah Noble and Bree Bell mind the Palisade Peach Shack stand at the Fruita Farmers Market, Saturday.
Growing up in Palisade, Deanna Calhoon usually had the mentality that Fruita represented rivalry, partially because of their high school sports teams and partially because they’re two agricultural communities bookending Grand Junction to the east and west.
On Saturday morning, however, Calhoon, now the owner of Palisade-based Pothook Farms, found a sense of peace and comfort from being in Fruita.
It helped that she and her company were making money at the Fruita Farmers Market. Calhoon said this was the first time she’s brought Pothook Farms to Fruita’s weekly market at Reed Park.
“I love this market. It’s in the grass. It’s cool. The people are great. We love this community out here,” Calhoon said. “I love the people. Lots of cowboys and ranchers and farmers.”
July constituted the true beginning of peach season on the Western Slope. Calhoon said that, for Pothook Farms, they’re preparing to pick and serve freestone fruits, and she estimates that there will be another eight weeks of peach harvesting.
While this was Calhoon’s first time providing Pothook Farms peaches at the Fruita Farmers Market – and her second time selling peaches at any farmers market – this year is the fifth in Fruita for Mosher-Talley Orchard, another farm based in Palisade.
“We’re very happy. We have a full crop this year and, so far, the weather’s been great,” said owner Eric Talley.
“Fruita’s a really good family community, so we find that there’s a lot of families that come here, which is really why we like to come here. We see a lot of younger people in Fruita and they love peaches.”
Bree Bell of the Palisade Peach Shack spoke to The Daily Sentinel about how farmers markets like Fruita’s are beneficial for farms like the one for which she works by providing an increased access to potential customers.
“This gets us more in-touch with the community,” Bell said. “A lot of our sales are wholesale, so we only see wholesale clients, but being able to go to the market and seeing the community and knowing how much they love our produce is nice and we want to keep doing it as a tradition.”
What makes the Fruita Farmers Market experience stand out from other weekly markets such as Palisade's and Grand Junction’s?
According to Bell, it’s the clientele that frequents Fruita’s market in particular.
“It seems to be more of the actual locals who come out to this market, not so much just tourists,” Bell said. “It’s fun to see similar faces every week and make those connections.”
The Fruita Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Reed Park.
