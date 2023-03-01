Austin Reed lifted the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team to 60-58 victory over Fairview in the first round of the playoffs with a buzzer-beating layup.
Cam Redding scored 20 points during Central’s heartbreaking 67-65 playoff loss to Palmer.
Cedaredge plowed its way into the state playoffs with a district championship, led by Luke Maxey’s 23 points on seven made 3-pointers during a 56-34 win over Roaring Fork.
Montrose’s Kaleb Ferguson had 16 points and six rebounds in the Red Hawks’ 47-32 playoff loss to Palmer.
Kylie Huff scored 21 points and Tatem Miller added 17 points and Taylor Somers had eight steals in the Delta girls basketball team’s 91-36 shellacking of Englewood in the Class 4A playoffs. It was part of the Panthers’ run to make the Elite Eight for the fifth consecutive season.
North Fork’s Payton Carver had a trio of double-digit scoring games to lead the Miners to a district championship, beating the two teams that finished ahead of them in the 3A Western Slope League standings — Grand Valley and Olathe.
Olivia Campbell dropped in 22 points for Fruita Monument as they defeated Fossil Ridge 59-55 in the playoffs.
Krystyna Manzanarez scored 12 points in Central’s 46-33 playoff loss to Centaurus.
Tyra Gray tallied 23 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the outside as Olathe lost to North Fork 42-39.
