The United States should be doing more for both humanitarian and political reasons. The war in Ukraine is a frontline battle in the fight between freedom and autocracy.

I am concerned that increased commitments of military equipment could be seen by Putin as provocation, causing the conflict to escalate beyond Ukrainian borders.

I am afraid it will prolong the war by discouraging Ukraine from accepting a peace agreement.

I would sooner see funding going to Ukraine put to use here at home.

I am undecided regarding support for Ukraine.

