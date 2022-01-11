The Central High School girls basketball team improved to 8-1 with a 50-37 win over Douglas County last week. Krystyna Manzanarez dropped a game-high 17 points and Brynn Wagner had 13 points with two 3-pointers.
Grand Junction’s second-half comeback came up just short in a 42-37 loss to Palisade, but Riley Applegate finished with 16 points and Kiah Dottson added 12 points. The Bulldogs got 12 points from Chloe Simons and 11 points from Kyra Birch.
Taylor Yanosky compiled 16 points and 13 rebounds during Montrose’s 47-32 win over Pueblo West.
In boys basketball action, Grand Junction and Palisade also squared off. The Tigers picked up the 58-49 victory with three players scoring in double figures. Dillon Chapman led the team with 18 points, and Reese Skinner and Wonde Yao-Clay had 10 points apiece. Donovan Maestas paced the Bulldogs with 16 points and was 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line.
Central turned in a 54-46 victory over Coal Ridge, led by 14 points from Braylen Scott, 12 points from Raef Carter and 10 points from Joseph Vigil.
Montrose remained undefeated at 12-0 after a 79-37 shellacking of Pueblo West. Two players came up big for the Indians: Luke Hutto dominated inside with 26 points and Fletcher Cheezum had 24 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
A handful of local wrestlers had top-three finishes at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah, which featured 38 teams from Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba took second place in the 126-pound bracket, cruising to the championship match with two quick pins and a 9-2 decision. Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos took third at 106 pounds, securing a pin at 2 minutes, 33 seconds in the third-place match. Palisade’s Keyton Young eked out a 4-3 decision to win the third-place match at 138 pounds. In more regional results, Meeker’s Connor Blunt won the 157-pound bracket via 10-9 decision in the title match.
Over at the Torgy Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Fort Collins, Central’s Javian Hernandez placed second in the 220-pound bracket.
During a dual between the top two teams in Class 2A, Cedaredge’s Tayton Nelson won a 5-1 decision against Centauri’s Riley Valdez, the top 2A wrestler at 113 pounds according to On The Mat.
The Grand Junction girls swim team was second and Fruita Monument third at the Montrose High School January Invite. Sarah Cook placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, the latter of which resulted in a 4A state-qualifying time of 1:01.36. The Tigers also won the 400 freestyle relay thanks to the team of Cook, Mallory Cawood, Whitney Stortz and Abby Price. Fruita’s Anastacia Shaw placed second in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.