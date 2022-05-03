The Palisade High School baseball team ascended to the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A in the latest CHSAANow.com poll after a sweep of Battle Mountain. Across the two games, Melesio Perez was 5 for 7 with three home runs, one triple and six RBI.
Fruita Monument swept its two-game, home-and-away series with Durango with 11-0 and 12-8 wins. In the first game, Andrew Lee threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout that included eight strikeouts. On offense, Lucas Weaver went 2 for 4 with two doubles.
Grand Junction and Central split their two-game series last week. The Warriors won the first game 3-2, led by a standout performance from Jayvin Martinez. The junior pitched a complete game, scattering three hits and one earned run over seven innings with five strikeouts. He helped his own cause on offense with a two-run double. The Tigers bounced back with a 13-8 victory in the second game and Landon Scarbrough hammered two doubles.
During Montrose’s doubleheader sweep of Durango, leadoff hitter Gage Wareham was 6 for 7 with three RBI.
Regan Dare finished with a hat trick and one assist during Fruita Monument girls soccer’s 6-0 victory over Montrose.
Delta’s Jessie Black scored all four goals of the Panthers’ 4-0 win over Telluride. She now has 23 goals on the season, the most of any freshman in the state, regardless of classification.
Fruita Monument’s boys lacrosse team defeated rival Grand Junction 13-6. Karter Harmon led the Wildcats with five goals and Tony Farber had three goals with a team-high four assists. Jack Mottram led the Tigers with three goals and Santiago Renteria had three assists.
Fruita Monument girls lacrosse picked up a 13-10 win over Durango as Maryn Brown scored six goals.
Grand Junction upended Montrose 12-6 behind five goals from Myka Neville.
The Central 4x400-meter relay team of Tyler Stogsdill, Shalom Trowbridge, Jordan Leblow and Justin Blanton turned in the fastest time in the state during the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton. The team finished in 3 minutes, 23.49 secords, for the fastest time in the state, regardless of a classification, and setting a school record in the process.
At the same meet, Palisade’s Olivia Langner finished second in the high jump with a five-foot leap.
Fruita Monument’s Kien Cogley won both the 800 and 1,600 at the Montrose Invitational.
Cedaredge’s Kylee Terry turned in season-best times in both the 100 (12.48) and 200 (25.35) in Montrose.
