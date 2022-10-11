Luke Bennett led a stout defense for the Fruita Monument High School football team, finishing with a team-high nine tackles, one sack and one interception during the Wildcats’ 35-14 victory over rival Grand Junction.
Palisade hammered Eagle Valley 50-16 as Malakhi Espinosa, Rhett Ward and Phallen Salvati each accounted for two touchdowns.
Montrose’s Torrie Eckerman blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown during the Red Hawks’ 49-6 win over Falcon.
Delta quarterback Landan Clay tossed two touchdown passes and ran for three more scores as the Panthers blanked Salida 41-0.
Brandon Garcia rushed for a pair of touchdowns during Grand Valley’s 29-7 win against Aspen.
Plateau Valley’s Parker Richardson threw five touchdown passes in the Cowboys’ 49-16 victory over Soroco.
Fruita Monument’s volleyball team swept rival Grand Junction thanks in part to Ryleigh Payne’s 11 kills.
Montrose freshman Maggie Legg had a team-best 14 kills in Montrose’s 3-1 win over Central.
Delta’s Aadrey Fraser rained down a season-best 22 kills during the Panthers’ 3-1 victory against Aspen.
Christian Smith-Lucero and Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz scored one goal each as the Montrose boys soccer team edged out Fruita Monument 2-1.
Miguel Torres and Adrian Valencia each scored twice during Rifle’s 5-0 win over Aspen.
Delta goalkeepers Kaleb Crawford and Cha Moo combined to shut out Moffat County in a 3-0 victory.
Fruita Monument’s softball team saw one of its best pitching performances of the season when Chloe Padilla struck out nine batters and walk none in a complete-game 4-2 victory over Central.
Grand Junction ended its regular season with a 13-1 win over Montrose, paced by a home run from Ashley Gonzalez.
Blayke Hostettler hit two doubles and Brynn Axelson drove in four runs during Rifle’s 11-5 win over Durango.
Several area cross-country runners were among the top finishers at the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic. In the boys race, Central’s Shalom Trowbridge and Jackson Edwards placed third and fourth, respectively. For the girls, Fruita Monument’s Ella Unrein finished third and North Fork’s Jessie Black took fourth.
