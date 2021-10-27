Here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:
Phallen Salvati and Malakhi Espinosa accounted for four touchdowns apiece as the Palisade football team reached a season-high point total in a 62-26 win over Steamboat Springs.
Luke Bennett forced a fumble, had seven tackles — two for loss — and two sacks during Fruita Monument’s 42-14 win over Coronado.
Timothy Horn ran for 112 yards and one touchdown as Delta handed Moffat County its first loss of the season with a 17-14 victory and secured the 2A West League championship in the process.
Brady Thomason had 11 kills and four blocks for Fruita Monument volleyball during a sweep of Battle Mountain.
Palisade freshman Addie Ritterbush turned in 16 kills, four aces, three blocks and 15 digs — all team highs — in a sweep of Central.
Jordan Brown had 20 assists and nine digs for Grand Junction during a tournament victory over Pomona.
The Central softball team fell 9-4 to Chatfield in the Class 5A playoffs, but Olivia Litzen finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Fruita Monument’s girls cross-country got a big boost from Jadyn Heil, who took third and was the top public-school finisher at the Class 5A Region 2 meet with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Addison Eyre and Mackenzie Black also qualified for the state meet. Kien Cogley qualified for the Wildcats’ boys team.
Central’s Tristian Spence secured second place at the Class 4A Region 1 meet, finishing in 18:54.10 to qualify for her fourth straight state meet.
The Central boys team finished second to qualify as a team for the state meet. Jackson Edwards led the five-man team with a ninth-place finish. The other finishers were Jordan Leblow, Tyler Stogsdill, Billy Adams, Alex Fisher and Jake Harrison.
Alejandro Jimenez had 26 saves for the Central boys soccer team during a 1-1 draw with Fruita Monument. The only person to beat him for the Wildcats was Caleb Kyle.