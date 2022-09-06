Cam Redding pulled in the deciding interception that lifted the Central High School football team past Palisade 20-15 in the WarDog Trophy game.
Corben Rowell rushed for 90 yards and two scores and Kaison Stegelmeier had 118 yards on 16 carries in Fruita Monument’s 30-14 win over Montrose.
Rifle roared past Montezuma-Cortez 33-26, led by Nicholas Saldidar, who rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Grand Valley’s Steven Hicks passed for 119 yards and rushed for 72 more despite missing the entire second half of the Cardinals’ 14-13 win over Cedaredge with an apparent leg injury.
The Grand Junction volleyball team earned a two-set tournament win over Boulder, led by six kills and four aces from Averi Wagner.
Caprock Academy lost a five-set battle with Soroco, but Moorea McCary led the Eagles with six kills and six aces.
Kacie McCollum turned in 10 kills and nine aces during North Fork’s sweep of Soroco.
Olathe remained undefeated at 6-0 after three wins during a tournament in Gunnison. The Pirates capped their appearance with a 2-1 victory over Sargent where Tanner Carroll finished with eight blocks.
Nate Halberg had one goal and one assist in the Fruita Monument boys soccer team’s 2-0 win over Smoky Hill.
Goalie Alejandro Jimenez had eight saves during Central’s 2-0 victory against Delta.
Jenna Fraser, Ella Grace Kellerby, Bryle West and Sophie Argon combined to allow zero earned runs and four hits as pitching depth lifted the Central softball team to a 4-1 win over ThunderRidge.
Melanie Valdez allowed six hits and one earned run and struck out three in Palisade’s 11-1 win over Montrose.
Rifle remained undefeated after a 14-4 win over Cedaredge in which Hailey Worton finished 2 for 3 with one home run, one double and four RBI.
Montrose cross country runner Jonas Graff finished first in the 134-person field of the 5A/4A race at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede in Colorado Springs. He finished with a time of 16 minutes, 48.9 seconds.
Rifle’s Ana Robinson won the girls race at the six-team Palisade Dawg XC Invitational, turning in a time of 20:18.56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.