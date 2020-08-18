Firefighters continue to work to prevent spread on the northwest end of the Pine Gulch Fire on Tuesday, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction.
A total of 824 personnel are now working the fire that reached 87,209 acres as on Tuesday morning.
The resources on scene include four Type 1 hand crews, nine Type 2 hand crews, nine helicopters, 56 engines, nine bulldozers, 18 water tenders as well as additional support personnel. The Pine Gulch is now the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history.
The fire is expected to reach critically dry fuels on Tuesday, according to fire officials, with smaller fuels at about 2% moisture content. Larger fuels and heavy logs in the Pine Gulch area are at 8%. For comparison, printed paper is at 6%.