Now at 133,783 acres, the Pine Gulch Fire is getting close to the largest wildfire in Colorado History.
The new acreage total was announced this morning along with the new containment of 44%. The fire started on July 31 from lightning.
Fire officials called the fire activity overnight "moderate."
The 2002 Hayman Fire on the Front Range, which also killed five people, ended at 138,114 acres.
The big news from the Grizzly Creek Fire this morning was the reopening of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.
The fire broke out on Aug. 10 and the interstate has been closed since until reopening around 7 a.m. this morning.
The fire is now at 30,719 acres and is 33% contained.
It's the largest wildfire ever in the White River National Forest.