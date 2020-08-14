The Pine Gulch Fire continues to chew up acreage at an alarming pace.
Due to hot temperatures, parched landscape and windy conditions, the blaze increased in size overnight to 68,323 acres, up from 51,000 on Wednesday.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Command Team listed the containment at 7% on Thursday.
There are now 745 fire personnel on the scene fighting the fire with a number of aerial crews participating in the effort.
The fire is now on the verge of being the fifth largest wildfire in Colorado history for acreage. The Missionary Ridge Fire in Durango in 2002 burned 71,739 acres.
At the operational briefing on Thursday, Operations Section Chief Tom Barter said the fire worked its way down the north face of Kimball Mountain and firefighters were working on structure protection along County Roads 204, 207 and 209 on Thursday.
Rocky Mountain Incident Command spokesperson Tracy LeClair said crews were also doing structure protection in the High Lonesome Ranch area on Thursday because “there is still some active fire in there as well.”
“It’s still far enough from De Beque and that is not the direction it appears to be moving,” she said. “The fire came down along Roan Creek and near some residences, but it held last night. Never say never but I think they are very happy with how things went.”
She said 35 homes have been evacuated including High Lonesome Ranch and all the homes along 204 and 209.
On Friday, a Rocky Mountain Area Type 1 Incident Management Team will assume command of the fire that has shown no signs of slowing down. The lower the type, the more complex the incident command, according to Emergency Management Services International. Type 1 is the most complex, requiring national resources for more than 500 personnel.
When Team Black, the Type 2 team, took over fire command at 6 a.m. on Aug. 4, the fire was reported to be at 3,600 acres the night before.
LeClair said the teams work on 14-day rotations as the team began to swap in as early as Aug. 1. Rather than transition to another Type 2 team, the decision was made to go to Type 1 given the size of the incident and the number of resources it requires.
The main reason for the growth seen since Team Black’s arrival has been conditions the firefighters have been forced to deal with.
“The real difficulty has been the weather,” LeClair said. “Red Flag Warnings are in place and it’s been extremely hot and dry with low humidity.”
The rugged terrain has also created complications in getting firefighters on the ground.
LeClair said firefighters have been using roads to extend nonburnable areas, using bulldozers and heavy equipment to turn vegetated areas into bare dirt, but high winds have made that difficult as well. With the hot dry conditions, if winds pick up a few embers it can push the fire over the lines that have been created. Contingency lines have also been put in place to stop the fire.
“A section got past the dozer line in Division D. Up in the northwest (the fire) got past the initial line they put in place and it has continued to move north and northeast because of winds,” she said.
Firefighters continue to work with meteorologists to understand what weather to expect and to try to get ahead of the curve, making short and long term plans for structure protection, LeClair said.
Fire danger across the region is rated as very high. Both Mesa County and Garfield County went into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. today. Bureau of Land Management lands within the Grand Junction Field Office are also under Stage 2 Restrictions.
“We’ve monitored our severe and extreme drought conditions all summer. We have reached the point where additional fire restrictions are warranted in the interest of safety,” Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis said in a press release sent out on Thurs. “When our community works together to exercise caution during high fire danger conditions, we can significantly reduce human-caused fires.”
Fire restrictions are implemented based on specific criteria to include the moisture content of vegetation, weather forecasts, human risk factors and firefighting resource availability. Hot, dry, windy conditions combined with dry fuels have created dangerous fire conditions with no weather relief in sight. The National Weather Service is forecasting continued above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
“Right now, extreme fire behavior has become the norm driven by critically dry fuel conditions,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Fire Behavior Analyst Timothy Foley said. “Any new starts have the potential to exhibit extreme fire behavior as well. That’s why it’s paramount to work together to prevent any more fires.”
Donations from the community, while much appreciated, are not needed at this time, according to Pine Gulch officials.
“We want to reiterate that, while we appreciate the generosity of the community, the firefighters are well taken care of,” according to the Pine Gulch Fire Facebook page. “The firefighters have plenty of food, water, sports drinks, snacks and hygiene supplies. No monetary or supply donations are needed. Show your support through posters around town, signs supporting firefighters and comments on our page.”