Fatman. No review. R. Action/Comedy. A disappointed child sends a hitman after Santa Claus. Stars Walton Goggins, Mel Gibson and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Freaky. HHH R. Horror. A serial killer and teenager swap bodies and the clock is ticking before the change becomes permanent. Stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn and Alan Ruck. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Egyptian Theater in Delta.
Hillbilly Elegy. HH R. Drama. A Yale law student grapples with family history and his life’s dreams. Based on the 2016 memoir by J.D. Vance. Stars Amy Adams, Haley Bennett and Glenn Close. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Honest Thief. Zero stars. PG-13. Action. A bank robber tries to change his ways, only to be double-crossed by two FBI agents. Stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh and Jai Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Let Him Go. HHH R. Drama/Thriller. A couple grieving their son decide to find their only grandson. Stars Diane Lane, Kevin Costner and Lesley Manville. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Play the Flute. No review available. Drama. A youth pastor tries to inspire his students to read the Bibles and get serious about their faith. Stars Brett Varvel, Sean Ormond and Kennedy Tucker. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The Santa Clause. Released in 1994. PG. Comedy. A man accidently cause the Jolly Old Elf to fall off his roof and finds himself becoming the next Santa. Stars Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold and Wendy Crewson. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The War With Grandpa. No review available. PG. Comedy. A boy upset that he must share his room with his grandfather, decides to declare war to get it back. Stars Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Vanguard. No review available. PG-13. Action. A covert security company is an accountant’s last hope after he is targeted by a mercenary organization. Stars Jackie Chan, Yang Yang and Miya Muqi. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.