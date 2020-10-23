Casper. Released in 1995. PG. Comedy. An afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly ghost. Stars Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 23-25, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Corpse Bride. Released in 2005. PG. Drama. A groom practicing his wedding vows inadvertently leads a deceased bride to assume he has married her. Stars voices of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The Empty Man. No review available. R. Drama/Crime. While searching for a missing girl, an ex-cop learns about a secretive group summoning a supernatural entity. Stars James Badge Dale, Stephen Root and Joel Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Friday the 13th. Released in 1980. R. Horror. A group of camp counselors are stalked and murdered. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Hocus Pocus. Released in 1993. PG. Comedy/Fantasy. A child awakens three long-dead, diabolical witches. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Honest Thief. Zero stars. PG-13. Action. A bank robber tries to change his ways, only to be double-crossed by two FBI agents. Stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh and Jai Courtney. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction and Friday through Monday, Oct. 23-26, at Egyptian Theater in Delta.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Released in 1993. PG. Fantasy. Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, decides to take over Christmas. Stars voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Tenet. HH PG-13. Action/SciFi. Real time changes for an agent on an international espionage mission armed with only the word “tenet.” Stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
The War With Grandpa. No review available. PG. Comedy. A boy upset that he must share his room with his grandfather, decides to declare war to get it back. Stars Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Showing at Picture Show in Grand Junction.
Rocky Horror Picture Show. Released in 1975. R. Comedy/Musical. A couple seeks shelter at the home of Dr. Frank-n-furter. Showing Friday through Sunday, Oct. 23-25, at Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta.