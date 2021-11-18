The Daily Rewind Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 52 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll What do you think of Grand Junction City Council's decision to keep traffic on Fourth and Fifth Streets downtown one-way? You voted: Good move. One-ways move traffic more easily and the change would have been confusing for long-time residents. I didn't care much either way. I preferred the two-way option. One-ways are confusing for drivers unfamiliar with the city. Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 33° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:01 AM Sunset: 04:57:38 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NW @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 33° 55° Fri Friday 55°/33° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:06 AM Sunset: 04:57 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: WNW @ 7mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Sat 5% 25° 54° Sat Saturday 54°/25° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:03:10 AM Sunset: 04:56:25 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: WNW @ 8mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 25° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/25° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:14 AM Sunset: 04:55:51 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: ENE @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 29° 52° Mon Monday 52°/29° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM Sunset: 04:55:19 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: ENE @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tue 32% 31° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/31° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 07:06:21 AM Sunset: 04:54:50 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: W @ 7mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%. Wed 16% 26° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/26° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:07:24 AM Sunset: 04:54:22 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: N @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Currently Open Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees