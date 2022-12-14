Polish couple opens Euromart grocery store in Grand Junction (copy)

Euromart, located at 1059 North Ave. in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Euromart specializes on Eastern European food products that are unavailable elsewhere in the Grand Valley. Euromart opened the Nov. 29 Photo by Barton Glasser
From left, Sam and Evie Copel buy snacks from Claire and Agata Dziwisz at Euromart in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Euromart specializes on Eastern European food products that are unavailable elsewhere in the Grand Valley. Euromart opened the Nov. 29 Photo by Barton Glasser
Evie Copel shops at Euromart in Grand Junction on Saturday. Euromart specializes on Eastern European food products that are unavailable elsewhere in the Grand Valley. Euromart, 1059 North Ave., opened Nov. 29.
Just across the street from the southern edge of Colorado Mesa University sits a gateway to the tastes of Europe.
Agata and Lukasz Dziwisz opened Euromart at 1059 North Ave. less than two weeks ago, but the married co-owners of the store have already noticed an enthusiastic response to its offerings. That’s exactly what they were hoping for as the owners of the Western Slope’s first grocery store that sells products that are exclusively European.
Many of the products Euromart sells come from the Dziwisz’ home nation of Poland, but Agata said that flavors from all over Europe can be found in the store. For instance, Euromart sells chocolates from countries like Switzerland, Sweden and Germany.
“I think it’s a small slice of Europe because there’s brands from all over Europe,” Agata said. “We’re trying to bring to them a little piece of our country and those countries.... It feels good to be able to do that. It’s been great feedback so far and the people are very happy.”
Agata and Lukasz both hail from Poland, but in 2003, they took a trip to Colorado that ended up being more permanent than they had originally planned. They ultimately moved to Denver before making their way westward to Rifle and then, finally, Grand Junction, where they’ve lived for nearly six years.
All three of their children have been born in Colorado, so that’s provided extra incentive to stay beyond the state’s natural beauty and the family’s business opportunities.
“We just bought a (plane) ticket and that’s it,” Agata said. “The plan was to visit the states for like six months and go back to Poland, but, well, 19 years later.... My kids were born here, so we’re just going to stay here.”
The Dziwisz family signed a contract with a company in Chicago that distributes products from European nations to U.S. retailers, so that’s how they fill their shelves with of all sorts of food brands that can’t be found anywhere else in Western Colorado.
That lack of European grocery stores in the region is exactly why Agata and Lukasz went to such an effort to open the area’s first such store.
“The closest European store we know is in Denver,” Agata said. “That’s too far, especially during the winter. It can be a headache to even drive there, so we decided to open this store because we’re tired of driving there.”
Agata is pleased with the location that she and her husband secured. They could receive a boost in traffic when Colorado Mesa’s spring semester begins in January, as students walking to class might notice Euromart across the street and have their curiosity piqued.
“When we were looking, there aren’t many places on the market right now to lease or even buy,” Agata said. “This one, we were actually looking for that, and we found it. It’s a great location on an easy route. CMU, too. It’s a good place.”