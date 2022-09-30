Candidates and super PACs shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars to reach voters during Denver Broncos games in election years, hoping to parlay big viewership into a touchdown on Election Day.
And 2022 is no exception.
A Broncos game is typically the most expensive ad time available in Colorado’s three TV advertising markets — Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction. It’s easy to tell why: nearly 20 million people watched the Broncos lose Sept. 12 to the Seattle Seahawks. And TV ads are often a statewide or congressional candidate’s best shot at influencing voters.
The TV ad air-time rates are most expensive in Denver and least expensive in Grand Junction. And super PACs pay far more than candidates under federal campaign finance law.
The Colorado Sun examined ad contracts for the Broncos’ 11-10 win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers, as well as the Broncos’ upcoming Oct. 2 matchup with the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders.
The American Policy Fund, a federal super PAC aligned with Republicans, spent $75,000 on an ad attacking Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet during Sunday’s game on KUSA-TV, also known as 9News. But Bennet and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis each spent only $30,000 for 30-second spots on the same station during the game.
The Polis campaign spent $7,000 to air two ads during Sunday’s game on KOAA-TV in Colorado Springs, the NBC affiliate in southern Colorado. State-level Democratic super PAC Strong Colorado for All spent $11,250 to air an ad on the station opposing Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl.
In Grand Junction, Polis spent $1,100 for two ads during Sunday’s game on NBC affiliate KKCO-TV.
For the Broncos’ upcoming Oct. 2 game, American Policy Fund will pay KCNC-TV, also known as CBS4, $150,000 to air its anti-Bennet ad. That appears to be the most costly single ad in recent years.
Polis is scheduled to spend $70,000 for 30 seconds of air time during that game.
Strong Colorado for All is spending $15,000 for a pre-game ad on KCNC.
In the Colorado Springs market, Polis has two ads booked on KKTV-TV, the CBS affiliate in southern Colorado, for the Oct. 2 game, one at a cost of $4,875 and the other for $3,900.
The Polis campaign is also paying $1,500 to KREX-TV in Grand Junction, the CBS affiliate in western Colorado, to air an ad during the Oct. 2 game.
