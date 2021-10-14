It’s time to panic, Broncos Country.
It’s been two weeks in a row of anemic offense and questionable coaching leading to losses. Give all the turmoil happening in Las Vegas, it’s entirely possible the Broncos beat the Raiders. But is this a team that can go in Kansas City and win? What about Los Angeles? Heck, even Cleveland is looking like a tall task.
Let’s try to diagnose some of the problems plaguing this team.
Teddy Bridgewater has come crashing back to his baseline without facing particularly strong defenses. He looked abysmal for three quarters last weekend and still somehow reached two passing touchdowns for the 17th time in 64 games (just more than one-quarter of his total appearances). When facing goal-to-go situations, the Broncos have a 45.4% success rate, second-worst in the league. And, perhaps most importantly, they’ve converted only 28.6% of third-down attempts.
The culprits are obvious: Bridgewater and play-calling. How many times in the past two games did Denver throw behind the sticks when trying to convert on third down? It’s been a frustrating amount. Per Pro Football Focus, there’s a 10-25% chance (yardage dependent) of converting on third down when throwing short of the sticks. The conversion chance doubles when throwing beyond the sticks. There’s also only a 3% chance of a turnover when throwing behind the sticks.
Those numbers make play-calling and execution stupid easy and most of the league has it figured out. Not so with Bridgewater, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and head coach Vic Fangio.
The lack of red-zone efficiency can be placed firmly on the coaches. They knew what they were getting with Bridgewater. Last season, Bridgewater’s red-zone completion percentage was 58.5% and that dropped to 50% inside the 10-yard line. He was tied for the league lead in red-zone interceptions. This is a guy who has struggled inside the red zone for his entire career. But for the first three games, the play-calling was creative. It got Bridgewater moving, improvising and fooling the defense.
Then, for some unknown reason, everything changed against Baltimore. The Ravens’ defense is middling. The same suffocating, conservative play-calling carried over to Pittsburgh, whose defense has been downright bad statistically.
The ways these games have been called with Bridgewater under center is just a prettier way to lose. Sure, there are fewer big momentum swings in the middle of the field. Bridgewater saves the turnovers until it’s fourth down and goal to go with the game on the line. He’s not going to get the ball into a tight window when it matters. He’s shown that for his entire career.
It might not be the perfect moment to make a change at quarterback or in the coaching staff, but it’s getting close.
With Jon Gruden rightfully cast down in Las Vegas, it’s hard to gauge how the Raiders will perform on Sunday. They’re 17th in scoring defense and 10th in yardage allowed. They’re stronger against the pass and weaker against the run, those numbers slanted somewhat by a two-score loss to the Chargers and a weak slate of passing QBs in their other games.
The Raiders’ offense was reasonably successful in the first three games, then fell off a cliff against the Chargers and Bears.
Quarterback Derek Carr is 7-6 against the Broncos, favoring short passes and few turnovers. With cornerback Ronald Darby likely returning to the lineup, Carr won’t be able to pick on Kyle Fuller endlessly. It’s the type of matchup that should have Denver’s defense excited, but none of that will matter with Bridgewater under center and Shurmur calling the plays.
There’s not a path to the playoffs with the coaching and quarterbacking the way it is.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Congratulations if you managed to get in on a Broncos spread or money line before Gruden resigned. Denver started as one- to two-point favorites, but that’s since dropped to between three-and-a-half and four. Some oddsmakers have removed the game altogether.
The money line sits at -180 with an over/under of 44 points, tied for the third-lowest total this week.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.