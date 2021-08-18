Man who lost wife to virus urges proactive measures
I’m just lying here looking up at my ceiling fan at 2 in the morning. I feel that I need to tell you how come I can’t sleep some nights.
It all started around the first of July and by the Fourth, my wife was suffering from the side effects of COVID-19 — a terrible cough, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. At this time, we knew that we were in trouble. We were not going to have a three-day walk in the park and be over it. We took her to the St. Mary’s emergency room and told them the problem.
On account of the hospital being full of sick patients like her, they used the age-old method called triage and told her that she wasn’t sick enough to be admitted, but prescribed oxygen, zofran and Tylenol.
Not being able to keep her oxygen levels up and just figuring we would get the same results going back to St. Mary’s, I opted to take her to Community Hospital. After a short time the ER doctor gave us three prescriptions, told us she wasn’t sick enough and sent us home. It was the same routine — too many patients and no room.
My stepchildren thought that my wife needed to be in a hospital and heard there were beds in Rifle. So they loaded her up and took her that hospital. By the time they got up there and got all checked out there were no beds for her there. At this stage of the game, it was very apparent she needed to be in the hospital. I feel that the ER doctor went the extra mile and got her a bed at Valley View hospital in Glenwood Springs. It was there she fought valiantly for her life for the next 16 days. The staff and the doctors were the best, but she died from the side effects of COVID-19 on July 22.
The world if full of maybes. If they would have acted sooner; maybe if she would have received the shot. Maybe ... whatever; it’s done. The ceiling fan keeps turning. It could be almost the same for you at 2 a.m. someday. So, be smart and be careful.
JOHN CRAIG
Clifton
Support bond measure to rebuild crumbling GJHS
Grand Junction High School is over 60 years old and has never received a structural upgrade. This once-great building currently is filled with asbestos, leaky pipes that have caused flooding, a failing foundation, and a ceiling that partially fell in over the summer. The need for this building to be replaced is as dire as ever.
The Board of Education, with the consultation of an advisory group comprised of local construction and business experts, is asking the voters this fall for the most immediate and necessary needs of the school district: replacing GJHS. From applying for and receiving the BEST grant for $10 million, to reusing the track and opting for a three-story model that would save on building costs, they have done their due diligence to save money. They have done the hard work of finding ways to rebuild GJHS while being fiscally responsible.
It is clear this November’s bond measure will provide the necessary infrastructure for our students to thrive. A new GJHS does not just guarantee a safe place for students to continue to grow academically, but rather reflects a dedication that this community has towards providing our children a strong and excellent education. It is time for us in Mesa County to come together to rebuild this high school and continue our commitment to the education of our students who are the future of our community. This November, join us and vote YES TO GJHS.
Signed,
TIM FOSTER and SARAH SHRADER,
Co-chairs, Citizens for D51
and the Citizens for D51 Steering Committee
The path to end pandemic is high vaccination rates
Kaart, which employs nearly 100 people in Grand Junction, decided two weeks ago to require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 17.
Employees have the option to test twice a week and share those results with our office if they are not vaccinated. We choose to do this proactively knowing that schools were starting in-person learning in our community, Delta variant infections were rising amongst unvaccinated and cold/flu session is coming this winter. Our staff vaccine rate is currently above 85%.
I am glad to now learn that area hospitals will be requiring the same for their employees, to protect them and their patients. With the scientific data showing that COVID vaccines are safe and highly effective, I encourage other organizations and businesses in our community to increase their staff vaccination rates soon.
I am referring to local government, school district and all other businesses, large and small. We all want to end the mask and closure experience and debates of the past year. A highly vaccinated population is the way to do it globally and to achieve that it begins in our local community.
AARON YOUNG
CEO, Kaart
Grand Junction