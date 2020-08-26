Foster’s Rowland
endorsement troubling
I am writing to you today to express my concern over Tim Foster’s endorsement of Janet Rowland for Mesa County commissioner.
When she first announced his endorsement on her campaign page a year ago, she included his title as president of CMU. When enough of us asked if that wasn’t a violation of law, Janet issued a lame apology, saying it was ridiculous to think that Tim endorsed her on CMU letterhead.
Janet is actively promoting the campaign of Lauren Boebert and QAnon theories on her campaign page these days. That should be enough to worry a university president. Today, Boebert promoted a fake news story about mask-wearing and another QAnon post about pedophiles in office.
I know that Tim endorsed Janet personally, not in his capacity as CMU president. What I don’t know is how he can continue endorsing someone, even individually, who has such a lack of respect for education and peer-reviewed scientific studies. Tim Foster, please revoke your endorsement of Janet Rowland.
CLAUDETTE KONOLA
Grand Junction
Newcomer’s problems may stem from his attitude
Perhaps Dominic Schmidt has noticed a negative bias not because he is a new out-of-state resident, but rather because he is obviously intolerant of others.
CARROLLE MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Why we’re testy to newcomers
I expect we locals should be fair to the newcomers and explain why the snub. I figure we are testy because of traffic density, crowding at campgrounds, lakes, and just about everywhere. You make no friends when you arrive and begin telling where you came from, and how much better it is than our home!
We don’t care about your big house, car, hair, clothes, or the money you got selling out Back There. And starting a business or remodeling a church on Orchard Avenue does not merit terming yourself a “hero.” The heroes are the people who didn’t come back alive from Normandy beaches, or Iwo Jima or the ocean depths.
MAURICE WYMORE
Grand Junction
Why isn’t Mesa County
asking to de-Bruce?
I see that in the city of Grand Junction, “de-brucing” will be on the ballot. My understanding is that it’s a city-only thing.
Which brings up two questions.
1) Why not Mesa County? Isn’t the surrounding county remote enough? Voters in the county will most certainly be affected — negatively. We are two of them.
2) Why is there no sunset provision on the city’s ballot? Wouldn’t the city attract more support that way?
RICHARD RININGER
Grand Junction
Local governments should back carbon fee and dividend
Thank you, Daily Sentinel, for the very informative editorial Aug. 9 on climate and water decline in western Colorado and eastern Utah. I, too, have read the Washington Post article,“The giant hotspot is robbing the West of its water,” and find what is happening to us alarming.
The question is what do we do? And what will be our legacy to future generations? If we choose to do nothing, we are not paying attention. Imagine agriculture greatly reduced, the winter sports season shortened, summer recreation on rivers and lakes compromised. This takes a huge toll on our economy.
As the daughter of a meteorologist, I have had many discussions with my dad about carbon emissions and their effect on climate. Worldwide, they are the major contributor to climate change.
One solution is a bipartisan bill in the House, the Energy Innovation and Dividend Act, H.R. 763. This would place a fee on fossil fuels at the source — mine, well or port of entry — and distribute net revenues to U.S. households to offset higher energy prices due to the fee.
Economists say this will reduce the demand for fossil fuels and make alternative no/low carbon sources more affordable. Economic modeling indicates it will reduce our CO2 emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years while creating jobs and spurring net growth. This market-based plan will minimize the need for government energy subsidies and regulations.
Last year, The Daily Sentinel endorsed this legislation, and now I hope our city and county leaders will consider doing so as well.
JOANIE POST
Grand Junction