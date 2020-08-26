There’s a good reason to support oil and gas regulations
I would like to begin my letter by commending Judge Martin Foster Egelhoff for his decision to dismiss Garfield County’s frivolous lawsuit against the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission. The regulations adopted last December by the AQCC will ensure that families throughout rural Colorado will be able to enjoy clean air and a safe environment for generations to come. We as a community are appalled that a local government, elected to represent us, would fight regulations designed to protect its citizens.
According to an article published Monday in the Colorado Sun (By Mark Jaffe), Garfield County has spent $1.5 million in public dollars to fight very basic protections. The lawsuit targeted specific requirements enforcing more frequent and enhanced leak detection for wells near occupied buildings. It is frankly an embarrassment that Mesa County also lent its name to this attack on common sense air quality protections.
It is clear to us all that local governments such as Garfield County cannot be trusted when the choice is protecting the health and safety of their citizens versus the profits of oil and gas executives. It is for this reason that we should support robust regulations for oil and gas development as the AQCC and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission continue work on new rules that protect communities and the environment instead of corporations.
MARY CARMAN
Clifton
Experience counts and Mitsch Bush has it in spades
Reading the glowing endorsements for the Republican 3rd District representative candidate, I find myself wondering why one of the most important attributes to representation has not appeared. Experience.
Recent years have subjugated us to high office leadership by those of little or no experience. The best case in point is our current president. If the past four years haven’t taught us what those with no idea how to lead means to a constituency, well, than Santayana’s words: “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” are the harbinger of things to come by electing Boebert. Being a rookie is not bad. However, to exceed in the big leagues one must hone the needed skills by paying their dues in the minors.
Diane Mitsch Bush has paid hers. Four years as Colorado state representative; Routt County commissioner for six. She learned the meaning of “bipartisanship” in the Colorado House sponsoring bills endorsed by “both” sides of the aisle. 80% of her bills were co-sponsored by Republicans – not just any Republicans but “rural” Republications.
She has developed young minds via the classroom in Arizona (University of Arizona) and Colorado (CSU Fort Collins and Colorado Mountain College, Steamboat Springs). She has not just volunteered to help battered women, she led, via the presidency, the Fort Collins Crossroads Safehouse for Battered Women for three years. Since 1984 she has taken upon herself to devote her time to numerous boards – to even include a stint as a board member of Club 20. This has led her to serve almost the whole state of Colorado in some form or another. Experience gained through the trials and tribulations of serving – longer than her opponent has been alive!
For this prestigious office, the other side presents someone who not only boosts of gun rights and so-called freedom from a government she doesn’t trust (whichever one that is) we have someone who boosts support of QAnon…a group that is betokened to a political ideology that believes an evil cult made up of cannibals that eat children are out to get our current president. Support of a group that perpetuates division by advocating race, class, religious and political wars rather than peace in our lifetime.
Cannibals? Really? Hansel and Gretel beware!
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction