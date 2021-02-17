‘Gun nut’ columnist lacks technical knowledge
The Feb. 16 Daily Sentinel carried an opinion piece in which someone named Brian Sexton fumed because American citizens own weapons of which he doesn’t approve. A couple of observations:
First, Mr. Sexton uses the technical term “assault rifle,” but doesn’t know what it means. An assault rifle: 1) is lightweight; 2) is short and compact; 3) fires a cartridge (e.g., the 5.56mm NATO) intermediate in power between that of a handgun round and a full-sized rifle round; 4) uses removable, high-capacity magazines, and; 5) is capable of selective fire (i.e., both semi-automatic and full automatic modes).
The AR15 he mentions is not an assault rifle; it is a semi-automatic weapon, not capable of automatic fire.
Second, Mr. Sexton asks, “What type of threat necessitates military firepower?” James Madison was a leading force behind the drafting and adoption of our Constitution and its Bill of Rights. In Federalist Number 46, advocating for the ratification of the Constitution, he wrote, “a militia amounting to near half a million of citizens with arms in their hands,” could defeat the standing army of a tyrannical government. That, of course, was something with which he had first-hand experience.
In short, the Second Amendment, with its protection of private ownership of military-type firearms, was included in the Bill of Rights so that we could protect ourselves from our own damned government! And while the right to self-defense was seen as fundamental at the time, and while hunting and sport shooting were common, the amendment’s language itself illustrates that armed defense against authoritarian rule by a centralized government was the drafters’ primary reason for including it in the Bill of Rights.
If you’re going to publish screeds from anti-Second Amendment writers, you might at least find one who knows what he’s talking about.
GREG CORLE
Grand Junction
Proposal for increased ‘gas fee’ would hurt poorest among us
I am writing today in opposition to the state Legislature’s proposed gas fee increase. For years, politicians have used the “fee loophole” to raise taxes without a vote of the people. But this past November, voters passed Proposition 117, which allowed voters the opportunity to vote on new fees. But did you know that politicians in Denver are already discussing a proposal that would enact a new per-gallon gas fee without a vote by the people?
Sadly, it’s true. At a time when Coloradans simply can’t afford to pay more at the pump, this would hurt the poorest among us the most, making it more expensive to get to and from work and pay for everyday things like groceries.
Maintaining our roads and bridges is undoubtedly one of the core functions of government, but what not everyone may know is that in Colorado, these issues are pushed aside year every year for programs and pet projects that don’t address these needs. Further, recent media publications have highlighted CDOT’s crippling lack of transparency and accountability that further hinders our ability to maintain our infrastructure.
The fact is that amid the economic recession caused by the pandemic and the ensuing shutdown that closed hundreds of businesses and put thousands of people out of work, Coloradans simply can’t afford it. Our elected officials should honor the will of the voters. Please urge your elected officials to honor the will of the voters and Vote NO on any new gas fee.
CAROL RATHBUN
Grand Junction
Greg Haitz would be a good addition to City Council
I’m writing to encourage eligible voters to elect Greg Haitz in the upcoming Grand Junction City Council election. Normally, I would never spur people toward a candidate. It’s a personal decision. I’m just so ready to elect inspiring people that I had to share my reasons for endorsing Greg Haitz.
He is a “regular local,” a husband, father and small business owner. He was the best man in my wedding and remains a dear friend to my husband, me and our family. He is honest, thoughtful, intelligent and passionate about serving — not about being a politician. There’s a difference.
He is civil, humble and gentle with words but not in conviction. He listens, communicates, adapts and perseveres. As a family man and business owner, he has to.
He isn’t interested in this position for himself. He’s interested in this position to propel Grand Junction forward in the wake of COVID and the ongoing economic uncertainty that’s gripped the area.
We may not always agree on issues, but we always remain great friends. Wouldn’t it be nice to have people like Greg lead our city with vision, compassion and strength of character?
I’m thrilled to cast my vote for Greg Haitz. I’m grateful for his servant heart. We need people like him willing to lead this community.
MELINDA McCONNELL
Grand Junction