Virus represents chance to reimagine education
In this time of covid-19, the Germans have data from four studies demonstrating children are less likely to be asymptomatic passers of covid than adults — and, that they serve as more efficient disease vectors out of school than in. Winter is coming. How do we preserve the lives of teachers, while reopening schools?
First, return pupils to the neighborhoods from which they originated. Student performance began its decline from the moment a principal could no longer call each student by name. Policy was never reshaped to address this fundamental problem. Do it now. Small is beautiful. covid-19 may represent an opportunity to make what is crooked straight.
Second, instead of shuffling students in and out of classrooms all day — broadcasting microbes everywhere — make each classroom a one-room schoolhouse of between 10 and 13 students. This is easily accomplished by taking special area teachers — who are each state certified to teach all subjects to all ages in elementary — and placing them in their own classrooms. Use the general training as the true resource it is. Let this be the new normal. And be aware: Most resistance will come from them. Their choice to pursue special areas was, more precisely, a commitment not to teach all — but, they’re certified to do precisely that. And, they must do it, if so directed, according to the terms of their contracts. My father’s entire generation came from a one-room schoolhouse in Redstone. What a surfeit they represent of native intelligence and wit.
Curriculum? Look to the grade-by-grade primers compiled by William Bennett, secretary of education under Reagan. They are beautiful and complete — right down to fundamental moral underpinnings: Aesop’s fables. Math, reading, grammar, poetry, geography, history, science ... every lesson is a complete gem. One book for each grade. Fully realized, age-appropriate, cogent and wise. What could be more perfect? Browse these gems at Barnes & Noble. There’s nothing better.
Say hello to your new neighborhood school, your new one-room school house, your new curriculum. All on the cheap. All thanks to covid-19.
William Bennett looked upon his early works as secretary of education and declared them good. “I have more affinity with the views of the American people than do most of my academic colleagues,” he announced.
MALLY MECHAU-STRONG
Palisade
William Perry Pendley has no honest place in public service
Rick Seymour’s July 8 letter to the editor attributes this quote to William Perry Pendley: “I’m a Marine and do what I am told.”
The U.S. Marine Corps holds firmly to three core values: honor, courage and commitment. None of those as defined includes doing what one is told.
Pendley has spent years with his back turned against, especially, honor. He is a disgrace to conservation, to principles of decency regarding lands held sacred by native peoples, as well as to common sense. He is, however, a subservient bootlick to David Bernhardt. If, in that guise, he has done what he was told, then neither has an honest place in public service.
MICHAEL MELNECK
Grand Junction
Thanks to all who took an interest in Rowdy’s well-being
A big thanks to Dale Shrull for his story (July 3) about Rowdy, the cat shot by his former owner, and to McKenzie Lange, photographer.
There has been a big response to Rowdy’s story. People want to know where he is, and how he is doing. On June 24, Dr. Clark at Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital removed the surgical staples.
On June 27, Rowdy and I hit the road for Kanab, Utah, and Best Friends Animal Society. He traveled in a cage on the back seat; room for a litter box, bed, food and water dishes.
Rowdy was a good traveler; he greatly enjoyed the cat-friendly room at the Flagstone Boutique Hotel in Kanab.
The next morning he checked in to Hope House at Best Friends under the care of Katie Kyzivat. A seven-day stay in Hope House is the norm for cat intake, to assess behavior and medical needs. Katie emailed me the other day. Rowdy is now living in Benton’s House, one of the 11 buildings in Cat World. Cat facilities include special housing for special needs. All have multiple rooms with attached catios. Catios have climbing structures and overhead walkways.
Katie confirmed what all who had met him knew: “He is a very sweet boy.” After he has the smaller pin removed from his leg, and recovers, Rowdy will be put up for adoption.
Photos of Rowdy’s Road Trip can be seen on the Grand Valley Pets Alive (GVPA) Facebook page. Donations to his medical and travel costs are appreciated. Any donations received beyond paying Rowdy’s bills will be used to create a medical emergency fund. Currently, the emergency is the number of kittens (and puppies) being born due to the covid-19 pandemic shutdown when spay/neuter surgeries had to be postponed. GVPA is working to “romantically repair” as many pets, cats, dogs and rabbits, and (most needed) colony/feral cats as possible.
CAROLE CHOWEN
President, spay/neuter coordinator
Grand Valley Pets Alive