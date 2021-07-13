Beetle kill’s contribution to fires may be inflated
Greg Walcher, in Friday’s Sentinel, and apparently the bill introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert, incorrectly assume beetle kill is the root cause for increased forest fires.
Readers should use their computer search engines and read carefully what they find from “does beetle kill cause forest fires?” Whether or not forests with a lot of beetle kill are more fire prone is debated. Indeed, many scientists believe that trees that have been dead for as little as three years are less fire prone. A quote from a research article in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” states: “These results refute the assumption that increased bark beetle activity has increased area burned; therefore, policy discussions should focus on societal adaptation to the effects of the underlying drivers: warmer temperatures and increased drought.”
Yes, the root causes of the high beetle kill and increase in forest fires are drought and heat. If Walcher and Boebert want healthier forests, they will work to halt climate change and support “thinning” of the single age stands left over from ill-advised past clear-cutting.
NIC KORTE
Grand Junction
Another rock pile, another dead tree
As a resident in the downtown area, I appreciate the mature trees that provide shade for our parked cars, add value to our homes, and help to alleviate the ever-intensifying heat of summer.
Sadly, as I walk my neighborhood I notice more and more properties with the sprinkler system shut off and lawns replaced with gravel. This becomes the final death-blow for trees planted on these properties, although it may take several years as these trees go into a slow decline. After a year or two it is hard to reverse this damage, and it seems that many people are not making the connection between these two events. Fortunately this is not an either/or choice between a bluegrass lawn and a field of gravel with a boulder or two, and I urge property owners to consider in-between options that will save water while helping to maintain trees and shrubs in a healthy condition.
Xeriscape — what does this mean? The view that the aforementioned gravel with a boulder or driftwood is a xeriscape is predominant among landlords and real-estate brokers, but this is incorrect. It is also incorrect that this will be a maintenance-free landscape, as what was sold as weed barrier this year becomes a great weed growing medium for the next as dirt and moisture build up on the surface. An all rock or gravel landscape is commonly given the derogatory title of zeroscape by those in the landscape business.
OK. So, again, what is a xeriscape? Here are the seven principles of xeriscaping:
1. Evaluate, plan, and design
2. Optimize the soil by adding amendments
3. Minimize lawn areas
4. Select appropriate plants and group them by water needs
5. Install an efficient sprinkler system and make seasonal adjustments
6. Use organic mulches to minimize heat and water loss
7. Maintain the landscape appropriately
Xeriscape is a beautiful water-saving approach to landscaping that will enhance both your property and its value. A zeroscape will do the opposite! For more information, google “Xeriscape Colorado” or go to: coloradowaterwise.org.
RICHARD EDWARDS
Grand Junction